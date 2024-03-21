On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UDOT using detection and alert system to prevent wrong-way driver crashes

Mar 21, 2024, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday morning’s deadly crash on Interstate 15 has many Utah drivers worried they’ll encounter a wrong-way driver on the road.

Utah Department of Transportation already has new technology in place designed to prevent these crashes in the first place.

UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said these wrong-way crashes are happening more often, and it’s something they’re looking into.

“It’s something that we’re looking at,” he said. “We saw more of them happening over the last several years with the pandemic. And, you know, there’s a lot that goes into studying driving behavior over the last few years.”

He said five fatalities have been caused by wrong-way crashes so far in 2024. Last year, 18 wrong-way crashes led to seven deaths, and in 2022, 10 people died from eight wrong-way crashes.

Gleason said they’re using technology to help stop this.

The state installed new detection and alert systems in 2023. Twenty-one are currently installed, and UDOT plans to install two more.

“You’ll have two signs, one at the bottom of the ramp that lights up and flashes ‘Wrong Way,’ and then if they pass that and don’t make any corrective action, the next one before they enter the freeway will also start to flash,” Gleason said.

LED lights will blink at the driver if the radar and HD/infrared cameras detect they’re going the wrong way.

“If a wrong-way driver is detected, that will instantly alert our operators at the traffic operations center,” Gleason said.

Road signs will warn drivers within a 10-mile radius to use caution.

“If a driver does get past the signs and continues the wrong way on the freeway, they’re driving freeway speeds, it doesn’t take long for them to encounter other vehicles,” he said.

Gleason said tire spikes are not an option they’re considering.

“Law enforcement uses the ramp in different ways, and a lot of times the wrong way drivers, most of the time, will recognize their mistake and they’ll turn around,” he said. “If that happens and they pop out their tires, then you have another problem there.”

He said, unfortunately, nothing will prevent every wrong-way crash.

“If it’s an intentional crash or if someone is drinking or using drugs, unfortunately, we can’t engineer against terrible decisions,” Gleason said.

He said they do have promising data on this new system.

“We had a test system in place at Park Lane in Farmington for about six months, and we saw very encouraging results,” Gleason said. “When drivers would enter in the wrong direction, they would see the feedback sign and they would instantly make that correction before they headed out onto the freeway.”

Gleason said UDOT’s detection and alert system did not detect the driver involved in Thursday’s crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

UHP Lt. Chamberlin Neff giving advice on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver....

Shara Park

UHP gives advice for avoiding wrong-way drivers

Utah is already seeing a worrying trend of wrong way drivers hitting the roads. But what can you do if you encounter one on the road?

13 minutes ago

Jose Janus and Brooklyn McKenzie read a book. McKenzie gave up a trip to Disneyland to help Janus a...

Mike Anderson

One kid’s good deed helps many orphans find families

An orphan now has a home, thanks to a Kaysville seven-year-old who gave up her trip to Disneyland.

49 minutes ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signing bills and vetoing seven while in his office....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Spencer Cox vetoes 7 bills he thinks are unnecessary from recent legislative session

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has vetoed several bills passed by lawmakers, after encouraging lawmakers to pass fewer bills in the future legislative sessions.

59 minutes ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Larry D. Curtis

Utahn arrested for child sex crimes is a counselor, police administrator and retired officer

An administrative director at the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor.

2 hours ago

A man and a woman...

Larry D. Curtis

Suspect, now dead, named in killing of Utah couple Jerry and Susan McFalls

A suspect, who was shot and killed in 2023, has been identified in the murder of Utah Couple Jerry and Susan McFalls, first missing in January 2018.

3 hours ago

West High School Principal Jared Wright speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new clinic....

Matt Gephardt

West High School clinic opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

A new clinic opened at West High School, offering students and teachers on-site healthcare.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

UDOT using detection and alert system to prevent wrong-way driver crashes