Mesquite middle school counselor arrested on sex abuse warrant from Utah

ST. GEORGE — A middle school counselor in Mesquite, Nevada, was arrested Thursday for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor on a warrant issued from Utah.

Mesquite Police Department said officers arrested David Scott Curtis, 54, for crimes alleged to have been committed approximately 10 years ago. Mesquite police said they were unaware of any allegations against Curtis in the school. He was a counselor at Hughes Middle School in Mesquite, part of the Clark County School District.

The St. George Police Department issued the warrant.

Mesquite requested that anyone with information about Curtis’ actions contact the school’s resource officer or the department.

More information was requested from St. George police, but the department has not yet responded.

This story will be updated when more information is available.