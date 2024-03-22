On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Coffee and community highlighted in new shop on Salt Lake City’s west side

Mar 22, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 4:55 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s west side now has its first coffee shop.

Three friends put their passion for coffee and community into their new business Culture Coffee.

They found a perfect spot to serve up both in the Fairpark neighborhood.

“I’ve been in coffee for over 10 years. I love the history of it,” said Mike Tuiasoa, general manager of Coffee Culture.

Behind the counter, he’s making history. “Giving people a real cool place to hang out that’s not home, not work, but a place that feels comfortable and familiar,” Tuiasoa said.

He’s pouring his heart and soul into the first coffee shop on Salt Lake’s west side.

The co-owners are Isaac Attencio, who grew up near the Fairpark and Rose Park areas, and Eric Stone.

“With being minority-owned and BIPOC-owned, what better way to celebrate a store that we wanted to open up with culture,” Stone said.

Culture is sprinkled throughout. Artwork displayed on the walls shows local minority artists and vendors.

The owners also weaved in fun pieces like action figures and arcade games.

“I’m a big video game fan,” Stone said.

You can’t help but notice the customized low rider espresso machine. “It’s become the centerpiece of the shop,” Tuiasoa said.

It’s the people they serve who matter most. Tuiasoa said, “Our regulars end up becoming like family to us. Like close friends.”

Coffee Culture could help lure more businesses to take a chance on the growing west side. “We’re starting to see some gentrification and some really big projects coming into play and we want to be a part of that,” Stone said.

Culture Coffee is located at 285 North 900 West. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The owners hope to eventually expand the shop’s hours.

