Park City local arrested for crack cocaine lab neighboring high school

PARK CITY — Summit County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of operating a “clandestine lab to produce illegal narcotics” on Thursday, after locating the lab within 100 feet of Park City High School’s seminary building.

Ryan Oneill Bertagnole, 60, was arrested in Park City after Summit County detectives served a search warrant on Lucky John Drive, locating items including a “fist-sized shard of methamphetamine” as well as an AR-15 style rifle, according to a police affidavit.



According to the document, Bertagnole’s home was searched and contained “equipment and precursors” used in the making of crack cocaine, a highly addictive and potent variant of cocaine, as defined by medline, a Government health agency.

Bertagnole was booked into the Summit County Jail for the following charges:

Operation of a clandestine laboratory, a first-degree felony,

distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony,

transaction of a firearm by a category-one restricted person, a first-degree felony,

possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance or an analog, a third-degree felony,

and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.