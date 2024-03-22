On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Park City local arrested for crack cocaine lab neighboring high school

Mar 22, 2024, 4:45 PM

FILE: A Summit County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KSL TV)...

FILE: A Summit County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY — Summit County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of operating a “clandestine lab to produce illegal narcotics” on Thursday, after locating the lab within 100 feet of Park City High School’s seminary building.

Ryan Oneill Bertagnole, 60, was arrested in Park City after Summit County detectives served a search warrant on Lucky John Drive, locating items including a “fist-sized shard of methamphetamine” as well as an AR-15 style rifle, according to a police affidavit.


According to the document, Bertagnole’s home was searched and contained “equipment and precursors” used in the making of crack cocaine, a highly addictive and potent variant of cocaine, as defined by medline, a Government health agency.

Bertagnole was booked into the Summit County Jail for the following charges:

  • Operation of a clandestine laboratory, a first-degree felony,
  • distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony,
  • transaction of a firearm by a category-one restricted person, a first-degree felony,
  • possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance or an analog, a third-degree felony,
  • and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Taylorsville residents come together to grieve Alex Franco, who was shot over the weekend. (Ray Boo...

Debbie Worthen

Taylorsville residents grieve missing man shot over the weekend

Taylorsville residents are grieving Tuesday, following the death of Alex Franco, whose body was found in the West Desert.

3 days ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Utah man sent to prison for firing gun at Amazon driver who honked at him

A Utah man was ordered Monday to spend between three and five years in prison for firing a gun toward an Amazon truck driver who honked at him and his brother in July.

4 days ago

...

Sarah Dewberry and Jeff Winter

Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricaded with hostages in New Jersey after killing 3, town official says

A man has barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning, according to local officials.

6 days ago

New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare...

Rebekah Riess, CNN

NM State Police officer killed in apparent ambush by driver he tried to help, police say

(TUCUMCARI, New Mexico, CNN) — A New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot early Friday when he offered to help the driver of a disabled vehicle, who responded by shooting the officer twice and driving off with his patrol car, authorities said. An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Jaremy Smith, of Marion, […]

6 days ago

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Jury finds Matt Hoover guilty of murder of Provo police officer

An eight-person jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty of aggravated murder on Friday.

7 days ago

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in 2019 is expected to end on Friday after prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Park City local arrested for crack cocaine lab neighboring high school