Crash in Ogden Canyon closes road for clean up

OGDEN — A crash in Ogden Canyon has closed the roadway while Utah Highway Patrol works on clean-up operations.

According to UHP, a van traveling westbound lost control and hit the roadside barriers near Mile Post 12, sending the barrier near the river.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is cleared as of 3:30 p.m. Continued road closures are in place to repair any damaged road barriers, according to the agency.

The Utah Department of Transportation is estimating that the canyon will be closed until 5:30 p.m.

