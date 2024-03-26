On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Crash in Ogden Canyon closes road for clean up

Mar 26, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

FILE — Police lights (Grand County)

(Grand County)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


OGDEN — A crash in Ogden Canyon has closed the roadway while Utah Highway Patrol works on clean-up operations.

According to UHP, a van traveling westbound lost control and hit the roadside barriers near Mile Post 12, sending the barrier near the river.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is cleared as of 3:30 p.m. Continued road closures are in place to repair any damaged road barriers, according to the agency.

The Utah Department of Transportation is estimating that the canyon will be closed until 5:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

