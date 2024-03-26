On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah man, buried up to his chin, rescued from trench collapse in Cedar Hills

Mar 26, 2024, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

a trench in a backyard of a person in Cedar Hills...

Chopper 5 observed as crews worked on a collapsed trench after a man in his 20s was rescued after he was buried up to his chin. The trench, in Cedar Hills, was in a resident's backyard. (Chopper 5, KSL)

(Chopper 5, KSL)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

CEDAR HILLS, Utah County — A man, 20, was rescued from a trench collapse Tuesday after he was buried up to his chin in dirt. Rescue officials said the worker remained conscious through the entire rescue.

Crews used several methods to pull the man out of the trench, including shoring up the trench and then using a vacuum truck to remove the dirt out of the hole, according to Justin Whatcott with the American Fork Fire Department. The man injured was taken to the hospital by air.

“His co-workers, when we arrived, were attempting to dig him out,” Whatcott said. “I think our victim was very lucky.”

Utah Valley Metro’s Special Response team was part of the rescue efforts and had recently trained for the trench rescue. Officials said the trench was for work on a home with sewer-line troubles, and the man caught in the collapsing dirt was a private contractor.

The 10-foot-deep trench had to be shored up before the man could be dug out, and Whatcott said the rescue was methodical. Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Andersen said the rescue took approximately 90 minutes. The emergency call was placed at approximately 1 p.m.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known, but officials said they were concerned about the physical trauma a trench collapse victim can experience with heavy loads of earth. The man’s identity has not been released. It’s not known if the house was inhabited.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The mug shot of Claude Rafiki, 29, from Grand Rapids, MI....

Mark Jones

Michigan man arrested for the death of 3 St. George residents after crash in Nevada

The Nevada State Police have identified three people killed in a crash Friday in southern Nevada.

1 hour ago

lights on top of a police vehicle in the dark...

Alexander Campbell

Crash in Ogden Canyon closes road for clean up

A crash in Ogden Canyon has closed the roadway while Utah Highway Patrol works on clean-up operations.

2 hours ago

A semi drives past a crash on Interstate 15 in southern Utah last week. Just moments before, people...

Andrew Adams

UHP: Dash camera footage captures dangerous near miss on I-15

Utah Highway Patrol was warning drivers everywhere Monday to watch closely for potential road hazards after a near miss on Interstate 15 in Iron County last week.

19 hours ago

Dacia Davis says she might be a potential victim of a man accused of several hit-and-run crashes....

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City woman injured in hit-and-run, believe her case is tied to serial hit-and-runner

A Salt Lake City woman believes she is a victim of a man who is accused of hitting several pedestrians in Salt Lake County beginning in August 2023.

22 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Utah man killed in Nevada crash earlier this month

The Nevada State Police say a 74-year-old man from Utah died in a crash earlier this month in Clark County, Nevada. 

1 day ago

(St. Geroge Police Department)...

Mark Jones

Several hospitalized after vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians, 3 vehicles in Walmart parking lot

Several people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle hit two pedestrians, then hit three other vehicles before flipping on its side in a Walmart parking lot.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah man, buried up to his chin, rescued from trench collapse in Cedar Hills