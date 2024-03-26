Utah man, buried up to his chin, rescued from trench collapse in Cedar Hills

CEDAR HILLS, Utah County — A man, 20, was rescued from a trench collapse Tuesday after he was buried up to his chin in dirt. Rescue officials said the worker remained conscious through the entire rescue.

Crews used several methods to pull the man out of the trench, including shoring up the trench and then using a vacuum truck to remove the dirt out of the hole, according to Justin Whatcott with the American Fork Fire Department. The man injured was taken to the hospital by air.

“His co-workers, when we arrived, were attempting to dig him out,” Whatcott said. “I think our victim was very lucky.”

Utah Valley Metro’s Special Response team was part of the rescue efforts and had recently trained for the trench rescue. Officials said the trench was for work on a home with sewer-line troubles, and the man caught in the collapsing dirt was a private contractor.

The 10-foot-deep trench had to be shored up before the man could be dug out, and Whatcott said the rescue was methodical. Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Andersen said the rescue took approximately 90 minutes. The emergency call was placed at approximately 1 p.m.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known, but officials said they were concerned about the physical trauma a trench collapse victim can experience with heavy loads of earth. The man’s identity has not been released. It’s not known if the house was inhabited.