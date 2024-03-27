On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
West Jordan man shot, killed best friend while trying to ‘be funny,’ police say

Mar 27, 2024, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


WEST JORDAN — A man who claims he shot and killed his friend on accident has been arrested in West Jordan.

Anthony Sanchez, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of negligent homicide, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, Sanchez called 911 “screaming that he actually shot someone” while also saying, “I can’t believe I shot my best friend,” according to a police booking affidavit.

West Jordan police and emergency crews responded and found Dylan Douglas Miller-Mettome, 27, had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Investigators also found drug paraphernalia in open view at the shooting scene, the affidavit states.

Police reported finding a loaded magazine for what appeared to be a Glock handgun near the drug paraphernalia. “There was a loaded 1911-style handgun on the floor near the victim that is believed to be the weapon involved in this shooting,” according to the affidavit.

Sanchez told police that both he and Miller-Mettome own guns. On Tuesday, they were watching TV when “Anthony did something funny enough that prompted Dylan to take his phone out and start recording Anthony. Anthony stated that he pulled his gun out to be funny, not knowing it was loaded. Anthony pointed the loaded firearm at Dylan and pulled the trigger and shot Dylan in the chest. Anthony reported that there was no fight or argument, no drug use today, however he did say they used cocaine last night.”

Whether Miller-Mettome video-recorded his own shooting on his phone was still being investigated Wednesday.

