GUN VIOLENCE

Teenager suspected of robbing a Roosevelt convenience store, shooting firearm

Mar 27, 2024, 5:22 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)

(Ravell Call/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ROOSEVELT, Duchesne County — A 17-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly holding a clerk at gunpoint and demanding cash.

According to the Roosevelt City Police Department, the robbery happened at the Top Stop at 201 S. Main Street on Feb. 8 around 8:50 p.m.

“The suspect came into the convenience store with their hood up and face covered and brandished a firearm at the clerk while demanding cash from the register,” police stated in a press release.

According to police, the teenager’s firearm was discharged during the robbery, but no one was hurt.

A few days later, police said officers arrested the teenager on unrelated charges, and Roosevelt investigators determined the 17-year-old was the suspect in the Top Stop robbery.

On March 20, the teenager was charged with aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and theft.

Gun Violence

