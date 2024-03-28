On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Data shows significant uptick in gas prices over past month in Salt Lake area

Mar 28, 2024, 9:38 AM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY — Gas prices rose considerably over the past month in the Salt Lake area, according to data from industry watchers.

Gasbuddy.com showed Utah on the warmer side of prices across the country Wednesday, with an average statewide price of $3.76. Charts on the site showed the Salt Lake area go from well below the national average to well above the national average in one month.

This chart from Gas Buddy shows the average gas prices in the U.S., Utah and Salt Lake. (GasBuddy.com)

AAA gas prices showed Utah with an average price of $3.77 as of Thursday morning, up from nearly $3.13 a month ago.

“Certainly what we’ve seen is that gas prices have been rising quite a bit lately,” said BYU associate professor of economics Christian vom Lehn.

According to vom Lehn, Utah is more susceptible to more significant fluctuations due to regulations.

(AAA) (GasBuddy.com)

“What’s notable is that Utah’s regulatory standard is a little bit stricter than many other parts of the country,” vom Lehn told KSL TV. “As a result, we tend to feel these seasonal price movements more strongly and intensely in Utah than perhaps some other parts of the country.”

Considering added summer production costs and summer demand, vom Lehn said the uptrend made sense.

“These movements in gas, while not welcome or pleasant to the pocketbook, are also not necessarily surprising,” vom Lehn said.

He loosely projected a peak gas price in Utah this summer of $4.20.

At a gas station in Orem, Adam Sherman said he hadn’t yet noticed the recent increase in gas prices, but he had felt the overall pinch of inflation and increasing prices everywhere.

“I can complain about it, but at the end of the day I’m going to have to fill up my gas anyway,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A UDOT snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Feb. 9. Up to 2 feet of snow or more is...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Rain, snow to impact many parts of Utah throughout Easter weekend

It might be spring, but winter weather remains in Utah's forecast for Easter weekend as the end of the traditional snowpack collection period nears.

2 hours ago

Man being taken on stretcher to an ambulance figures blurred...

Lauren Steinbrecher

West Jordan man trying ‘to be funny’ allegedly shot and killed best friend

Investigators believe a joke between friends turned into the shooting death of a West Jordan man. The fatal mistake is also turning into a message police hope every gun owner can hear.

13 hours ago

Matt Gephardt meeting with Denis Hawkins after a rental car company after they ignored his calls fo...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Spanish Fork man clear up insurance claim for rental car damage

Get Gephardt clears up an international rental car insurance standstill.

13 hours ago

small housing units...

Debbie Worthen

Utah’s micro-shelter pilot program gets extension to help homeless

A micro-shelter pilot program will stay in place for at least six more months.

13 hours ago

A trench used for training a team of firefighters to be a part of Utah County's Special Response Te...

Shelby Lofton

Heavy Rescue school students respond to real-life emergency during trench collapse training

A team of firefighter students training to be on a Special Response Team rescued a man buried in a trench collapse the week they'd been studying trenches.

13 hours ago

The Cache County Council took up the e-mail controversy...

Mike Anderson

A single text stirs political fallout in Cache County election

A text message is blowing up into a whole lot of political fallout in Cache County.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Data shows significant uptick in gas prices over past month in Salt Lake area