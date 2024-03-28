On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Don’t bother Larry David with menial pleasantries. He’s not interested

Mar 28, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Just like the version of himself that he plays on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there are some things in life that Larry David can’t be bothered with.

This includes texting him a “next day thanks” – or, a message of gratitude for hospitality shown previously – especially if the sender had already expressed said gratitude.

It’s a “ridiculous” notion, according to David, who elaborated on the menial pleasantries that peeve him while appearing on the new episode of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” out on Friday.

Wallace recalled a time he sent David a “thank you” text the day after they dined out together, because David had picked up the check. According to Wallace, David’s response read: “Keep in mind, next time when you pick up the check, you will not be getting a next day thanks.”

“How many thank you’s do we have to give out?” David said during the interview when Wallace asked him about his curt text response. “Everybody’s sending all these next day ‘thank you’ texts. You thank somebody when you leave. That’s enough.”

And, while he’s at it, don’t even think about texting David “Happy New Year.” He probably won’t respond.

“Why are you sending that to me? I don’t care. I don’t care about a new year… What does it even mean?” he exclaimed.

Another occasion when it’s probably best to leave David alone is on his birthday, because responding to “happy birthday” messages, to the “Seinfeld” co-creator, feels more like “a job.”

“I would rather not get the Happy Birthday text because I have to return it. That’s all I’m saying. I’d rather not get it,” he said.

David has been documenting dramatized versions of life’s little annoyances on his long-running HBO show “Curb” since it first debuted in 2000. The series will air its final episode on April 7. (CNN, HBO and Max are all part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

As for what’s next after the show’s conclusion, David isn’t too concerned, broadly telling Wallace, “I’ll find some stuff.”

But remember – if you’re feeling particularly effusive or gracious and are thinking of texting him thanks or well wishes, David would like you to curb your enthusiasm. Literally.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

The ocean liner's demise remains a point of cultural fascination, more than a century later. (Movie...

Taylor Nicioli

This controversial ‘Titanic’ prop sold for more than $700,000 at a memorabilia auction

A door – or more accurately doorframe – from the 1997 movie "Titanic" sold for $718,000 at a Dallas auction.

9 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden community remembers life of man who saved historic Peery’s Egyptian Theater

Community members remembered the life of a man known for saving and restoring Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

2 days ago

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows, from left, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd an...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ lands in fourth

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Sony Pictures the studio’s first No. 1 film since last summer.

4 days ago

Kevin Bacon announced to a gym full of students from Utah’s Payson High School, where his iconic ...

Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Kevin Bacon says he’ll attend ‘Footloose’ set, Payson High School’s final prom

Kevin Bacon announced to a gym full of students from Utah’s Payson High School, where his iconic movie “Footloose” was filmed, that he will be making an appearance at the school’s final prom.

4 days ago

Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" have made their way back to their...

Scottie Andrew, CNN

Dorothy’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ were stolen. 19 years later, they’re finally back home

A pair of ruby slippers, famously donned by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” has been returned to its owner for the first time since they were stolen in 2005.

8 days ago

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London,...

Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumor mill. That’s a tall order

A British newspaper says Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home. It's the first reported footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Don’t bother Larry David with menial pleasantries. He’s not interested