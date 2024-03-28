On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

BYU wins National Collegiate Landscaping Competition for the 5th time in 6 years

Mar 28, 2024, 5:37 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — The Brigham Young University Cougars have claimed their fifth National Collegiate Landscaping Competition in six years.

And while most Utahns won’t see any landscape land installation competitions on TV, the team is celebrating.

“Even if people don’t understand what it is, it’s certainly on our minds. It’s like winning the Olympics,” said Phil Allen, professor of the Planting Landscape Systems major at BYU.

This 60-member BYU buddying dynasty has plucked, pruned, and planted its way to its fifth Collegiate National Landscaping championship title in six years.

“It’s a big accomplishment. It’s not just like we put a lot of time and effort and preparation into this competition every year,” said Tyler Stewart, who won for his paving installation.

Fifty other schools came to Provo for the four-day competition, which was held March 13 to 16. Thirty different events were held, including turf and weed identification, exterior landscape design, and plant problem diagnosis.

Collegiate teams participating in the events on BYU grounds,

Collegiate teams participating in the events on the BYU grounds. (BYU)

Stewart said his paving event had many spectators, and he was tasked with replicating a specific paver pad in an hour and 50 minutes.

“My event is really fun. There is like probably 40 people just cheering for me and my teammate and just it’s really encouraging,” he said.

And it’s not just a cool trophy students got. They also won prize and scholarship money totaling $30,000. Allen said many students will go on to get unique and profitable landscaping jobs.

“Even more emotional than winning, was seeing over 50 past students who are highly successful in the profession of landscape contracting come back and be involved with the event,” Allen said.

He also says winning is also what makes the major so sought after.

“BYU has a great product of students that can design, create, install and manage the world’s most beautiful manmade landscapes,” Allen said.

The BYU team posing with the trophy. (BYU) The BYU team posing with the winnings check. (BYU)

