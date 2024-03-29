On the Site:
RELIGION

Easter services happening around the state from Good Friday through Easter Sunday

Mar 29, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City....

Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

As Easter weekend begins, Christians around the state commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ in ceremonies, events, and services. Here are services happening around the state on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

Bountiful

St. Olaf Catholic Church

Good Friday: 3:00 p.m. service
4:30 p.m. Reflections on The Seven Last Words of Christ
5:30 p.m. Soup Dinner
6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday: 4 p.m. blessing of food
8:30 Pascal Vigil Mass
Easter: 9:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Mass
Polish Mass at 1:30 pm

Christ the King Catholic Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Mass
Easter: 8:30 a.m. English Mass , 11:15 a.m. Spanish Mass

Centerville

The Bridge Community
1284 W 75 N Centerville, UT 84014
Easter: 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m.

Clearfield

Elevation Church

Good Friday: 6 p.m.
Easter: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Cottonwood Heights

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil Mass: 8:45 a.m.

Eagle Mountain

Redemption Hill

Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m.

Farr West

Northview Church

3615 N. Hwy 126, Farr West
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m.

Layton

St. Rose of Lima

Good Friday: 11 a.m. Bilingual Outdoor Stations of the Cross
5 p.m. celebration of the passion of the Lord
7 p.m. Celebración de la Pasión del Señor
Holy Saturday: 8:40 p.m. bilingual vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. English Mass
11:30 p.m. Spanish Mass

Moab

First Baptist Church 

Easter: 11 a.m.
Easter: 10 a.m. Sunday School and Bible Classes
11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. service

Ogden

 Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd

2374 Grant Ave
Easter: 10:30 a.m.

Orem

Centerpoint Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion
Saturday: 6 p.m. service
Easter: 1 p.m. service

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Good Friday: 12 p.m. Stations of the Cross
3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet (Spanish)
3:30 p.m. Reenactment of the Passion of the Lord (Spanish)
5:30 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (English)
7 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (Spanish)
Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass (bilingual)
Easter: 8 a.m. English Mass
10a.m. English Mass
12 p.m. Spanish Mass
2 p.m. Spanish Mass

Park City

Mountain Life Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord – bilingual
Saturday: 8:45 p.m. Paschal Vigil – bilingual
Easter: 10 a.m. Mass – English
12 p.m. Mass – Spanish

Salt Lake City

Cathedral of the Madeleine

Good Friday: 12:00-1:30 p.m. Passion of the Lord
3 p.m. – 4p.m. Stabat Mater Choral Meditation
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. La Pasion de Nuestro Senor
6:30p.m.- 7:p.m. Ecumenical Stationf ot the Cross (Downtown procession)
Saturday: 9 a.m. Lauds- morning prayer
8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Paschal Vigil Mass
Sunday: 8 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass
10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass with Therese/Nicholas Choristers

 
110 Social Hall Ave
Easter: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m. service, 10 a.m. service

Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. Procession of the Cross
Easter: 10 a.m. service

Fresh Life Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 11:30 a.m.

Gospel Grace Church

Good Friday: 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Easter: 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m.

Missio Dei

Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 10 a.m.

St. Catherine of Siena

Good Friday: 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae
3 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6 p.m. Vespers
7 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
Saturday:
Tenebrae 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae
6 p.m. Vespers
9 p.m. Easter Vigil
Easter: 10:45 a.m. Mass
5:30 p.m. Adoration and Confession
6:30 p.m. Mass

Cathedral Church of St. Mark 

Easter: 9:15 AM – Godly Play
9:15 a.m. Youth Formation
9:15 a.m. “Pilgrim” adult formation
10:15 a.m. Peace: Children’s Choir
10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Service

St. Vincent De Paul

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Word – Veneration of the Holy Cross, Holy Communion
6 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday: 8:30 p.m. the Solemn Vigil of Easter
Easter: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Celebration of Mass

St. George

Calvary Chapel

Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8 a.m. at Tuacahn, 10:30 a.m.

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m. prayer service
10:30 a.m. worship service
11:40 a.m. fellowship

Grace Episcopal Church 

Easter: 10:30 a.m.

St. George Catholic Church

Good Friday: 11 a.m. Ecumenical Way of The Cross (Sandtown Park)
12 p.m. Stations of the Cross (English)
1:00 p.m. Seven Last Words of Christ (English)
3:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (English)
5:00 p.m. Stations of the Cross (Spanish)
7:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (Spanish)
Saturday: 9 p.m. Vigil Mass
Easter: 9 a.m. English Mass
11:00 a.m. English Mass
1:00 p.m. Spanish Mass

South Mountain Community Church

Good Friday: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Sandy

Blessed Sacrament

9757 S 1700 East, Sandy
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6 p.m. Veneration of the Cross and Communion Service
Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil (attendees encouraged to wear white)
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Mass

South Jordan

Awaken Church 

322 W 11000 S, South Jordan, UT 84095
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m.

 

