Easter services happening around the state from Good Friday through Easter Sunday

As Easter weekend begins, Christians around the state commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ in ceremonies, events, and services. Here are services happening around the state on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

Bountiful

St. Olaf Catholic Church

Good Friday: 3:00 p.m. service

4:30 p.m. Reflections on The Seven Last Words of Christ

5:30 p.m. Soup Dinner

6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Saturday: 4 p.m. blessing of food

8:30 Pascal Vigil Mass

Easter: 9:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Mass

Polish Mass at 1:30 pm

Christ the King Catholic Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m. Mass

Easter: 8:30 a.m. English Mass , 11:15 a.m. Spanish Mass

Centerville The Bridge Community 1284 W 75 N Centerville, UT 84014 Easter: 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m.

Clearfield

Elevation Church Good Friday: 6 p.m.

Easter: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Cottonwood Heights St. Thomas More Catholic Church Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil Mass: 8:45 a.m. Eagle Mountain

Redemption Hill

Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045

Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m.

Farr West

Northview Church

3615 N. Hwy 126, Farr West

Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m.

Layton

St. Rose of Lima

Good Friday: 11 a.m. Bilingual Outdoor Stations of the Cross

5 p.m. celebration of the passion of the Lord

7 p.m. Celebración de la Pasión del Señor

Holy Saturday: 8:40 p.m. bilingual vigil Mass

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. English Mass

11:30 p.m. Spanish Mass

Moab

First Baptist Church

Easter: 11 a.m.

Easter: 10 a.m. Sunday School and Bible Classes

11 a.m., 6:30 p.m. service

Ogden Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd 2374 Grant Ave

Easter: 10:30 a.m. Orem Centerpoint Church Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion

Saturday: 6 p.m. service

Easter: 1 p.m. service St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Good Friday: 12 p.m. Stations of the Cross

3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet (Spanish)

3:30 p.m. Reenactment of the Passion of the Lord (Spanish)

5:30 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (English)

7 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (Spanish)

Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass (bilingual)

Easter: 8 a.m. English Mass

10a.m. English Mass

12 p.m. Spanish Mass

2 p.m. Spanish Mass Park City Mountain Life Church Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Good Friday: 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord – bilingual

Saturday: 8:45 p.m. Paschal Vigil – bilingual

Easter: 10 a.m. Mass – English

12 p.m. Mass – Spanish

Salt Lake City

Cathedral of the Madeleine

Good Friday: 12:00-1:30 p.m. Passion of the Lord

3 p.m. – 4p.m. Stabat Mater Choral Meditation

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. La Pasion de Nuestro Senor

6:30p.m.- 7:p.m. Ecumenical Stationf ot the Cross (Downtown procession)

Saturday: 9 a.m. Lauds- morning prayer

8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Paschal Vigil Mass

Sunday: 8 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass

10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass with Therese/Nicholas Choristers

110 Social Hall Ave

Easter: 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.

Easter: 8:30 a.m. service, 10 a.m. service



Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. Procession of the Cross

Easter: 10 a.m. service

Fresh Life Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 11:30 a.m.

Gospel Grace Church

Good Friday: 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Easter: 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m.

Missio Dei

Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 10 a.m.

St. Catherine of Siena

Good Friday: 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae

3 p.m. Stations of the Cross

6 p.m. Vespers

7 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Saturday:

Tenebrae 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae

6 p.m. Vespers

9 p.m. Easter Vigil

Easter: 10:45 a.m. Mass

5:30 p.m. Adoration and Confession

6:30 p.m. Mass

Cathedral Church of St. Mark

Easter: 9:15 AM – Godly Play

9:15 a.m. Youth Formation

9:15 a.m. “Pilgrim” adult formation

10:15 a.m. Peace: Children’s Choir

10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Service

St. Vincent De Paul

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Word – Veneration of the Holy Cross, Holy Communion

6 p.m. Stations of the Cross

Saturday: 8:30 p.m. the Solemn Vigil of Easter

Easter: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Celebration of Mass

St. George

Calvary Chapel

Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 8 a.m. at Tuacahn, 10:30 a.m.

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church

Good Friday: 7 p.m.

Easter: 8:30 a.m. prayer service

10:30 a.m. worship service

11:40 a.m. fellowship

Grace Episcopal Church

Easter: 10:30 a.m.

St. George Catholic Church

Good Friday: 11 a.m. Ecumenical Way of The Cross (Sandtown Park)

12 p.m. Stations of the Cross (English)

1:00 p.m. Seven Last Words of Christ (English)

3:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (English)

5:00 p.m. Stations of the Cross (Spanish)

7:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (Spanish)

Saturday: 9 p.m. Vigil Mass

Easter: 9 a.m. English Mass

11:00 a.m. English Mass

1:00 p.m. Spanish Mass

South Mountain Community Church

Good Friday: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Sandy

Blessed Sacrament

9757 S 1700 East, Sandy

Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross

6 p.m. Veneration of the Cross and Communion Service

Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil (attendees encouraged to wear white)

Easter: 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Mass

South Jordan

Awaken Church

322 W 11000 S, South Jordan, UT 84095

Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m.