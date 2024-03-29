Easter services happening around the state from Good Friday through Easter Sunday
Mar 29, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm
As Easter weekend begins, Christians around the state commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ in ceremonies, events, and services. Here are services happening around the state on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday.
Bountiful
Good Friday: 3:00 p.m. service
4:30 p.m. Reflections on The Seven Last Words of Christ
5:30 p.m. Soup Dinner
6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday: 4 p.m. blessing of food
8:30 Pascal Vigil Mass
Easter: 9:00 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. Mass
Polish Mass at 1:30 pm
Christ the King Catholic Church
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Mass
Easter: 8:30 a.m. English Mass , 11:15 a.m. Spanish Mass
Centerville
Clearfield
Good Friday: 6 p.m.
Easter: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Cottonwood Heights
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross 3 p.m. Veneration of the Cross 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil Mass: 8:45 a.m.
Eagle Mountain
Vista Heights Middle School, 484 Pony Express Parkway, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m.
Farr West
3615 N. Hwy 126, Farr West
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m.
Layton
Good Friday: 11 a.m. Bilingual Outdoor Stations of the Cross
5 p.m. celebration of the passion of the Lord
7 p.m. Celebración de la Pasión del Señor
Holy Saturday: 8:40 p.m. bilingual vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9 a.m. English Mass
11:30 p.m. Spanish Mass
Moab
Ogden
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
2374 Grant Ave
Easter: 10:30 a.m.
Orem
Good Friday: 7 p.m. communion
Saturday: 6 p.m. service
Easter: 1 p.m. service
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Good Friday: 12 p.m. Stations of the Cross
3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet (Spanish)
3:30 p.m. Reenactment of the Passion of the Lord (Spanish)
5:30 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (English)
7 p.m. Celebration of the Passion of the Lord with Holy Communion (Spanish)
Saturday: 9 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass (bilingual)
Easter: 8 a.m. English Mass
10a.m. English Mass
12 p.m. Spanish Mass
2 p.m. Spanish Mass
Park City
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Good Friday: 7 p.m. Passion of the Lord – bilingual
Saturday: 8:45 p.m. Paschal Vigil – bilingual
Easter: 10 a.m. Mass – English
12 p.m. Mass – Spanish
Salt Lake City
Good Friday: 12:00-1:30 p.m. Passion of the Lord
3 p.m. – 4p.m. Stabat Mater Choral Meditation
5 p.m. – 6 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. La Pasion de Nuestro Senor
6:30p.m.- 7:p.m. Ecumenical Stationf ot the Cross (Downtown procession)
Saturday: 9 a.m. Lauds- morning prayer
8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Paschal Vigil Mass
Sunday: 8 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass
10 a.m. Easter Sunday Mass with Therese/Nicholas Choristers
Good Friday: 6:30 p.m. Procession of the Cross
Easter: 10 a.m. service
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 11:30 a.m.
Good Friday: 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Easter: 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m.
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 10 a.m.
Good Friday: 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae
3 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6 p.m. Vespers
7 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
Saturday:
Tenebrae 8:30 a.m. Tenebrae
6 p.m. Vespers
9 p.m. Easter Vigil
Easter: 10:45 a.m. Mass
5:30 p.m. Adoration and Confession
6:30 p.m. Mass
Easter: 9:15 AM – Godly Play
9:15 a.m. Youth Formation
9:15 a.m. “Pilgrim” adult formation
10:15 a.m. Peace: Children’s Choir
10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Service
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Word – Veneration of the Holy Cross, Holy Communion
6 p.m. Stations of the Cross
Saturday: 8:30 p.m. the Solemn Vigil of Easter
Easter: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Celebration of Mass
St. George
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8 a.m. at Tuacahn, 10:30 a.m.
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
Good Friday: 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m. prayer service
10:30 a.m. worship service
11:40 a.m. fellowship
Easter: 10:30 a.m.
Good Friday: 11 a.m. Ecumenical Way of The Cross (Sandtown Park)
12 p.m. Stations of the Cross (English)
1:00 p.m. Seven Last Words of Christ (English)
3:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (English)
5:00 p.m. Stations of the Cross (Spanish)
7:00 p.m. The Lord’s Passion & Holy Communion (Spanish)
Saturday: 9 p.m. Vigil Mass
Easter: 9 a.m. English Mass
11:00 a.m. English Mass
1:00 p.m. Spanish Mass
South Mountain Community Church
Good Friday: 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m.
Sandy
9757 S 1700 East, Sandy
Good Friday: 3 p.m. Stations of the Cross
6 p.m. Veneration of the Cross and Communion Service
Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Easter Vigil (attendees encouraged to wear white)
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m. Mass
South Jordan
322 W 11000 S, South Jordan, UT 84095
Easter: 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m.