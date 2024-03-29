On the Site:
SWAT arrests man in Salt Lake City apartment after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife

Mar 29, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 5:59 pm

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team sort out equipment during a call at 1925 West North Temple. (SLCPD)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — A man threatening to kill a woman he previously dated with a kitchen knife prompted a SWAT response Thursday night, police said.

Sheron Taylor-Shephard, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on third-degree felony aggravated assault and a class A misdemeanor of violation of a protective order, according to police. He also threatened to harm himself.

A police affidavit stated that Salt Lake City police officers were dispatched to threat at 1925 W. North Temple. When police arrived, the threatened woman was found outside of the apartment complex.

“She stated that (Taylor-Shephard), then kicked the bed and began to yell at her,” according to the affidavit. The victim told police that Taylor-Shephard grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened to kill both of them.

The affidavit stated that police attempted to contact Taylor-Shephard, but he refused to leave the victim’s room, which initiated a SWAT callout and standoff. After securing a warrant, police were able to take Taylor-Shephard into custody without further issue.

Taylor-Shephard was medically checked, and after being read his Miranda rights, the officers began questioning him.

According to police, Taylor-Shephard admitted that he came to the victim’s home to help with their kids and the two began to argue. He told police that he made threats to his life during the argument.

“(Taylor-Shephard) also admitted to telling the victim that it would not be fair for him to lose his life and for her to keep hers,” the affidavit stated.

According to police, Taylor-Shephard knew about the protective order but thought it was not in effect after going to court.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

