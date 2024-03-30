‘He was trapped in the car’: A dog’s life saved by Weber Fire District after two-car crash

OGDEN — A pet owner is grateful to have his dog by his side after a serious crash in West Haven.

Broc Rogers said his dog Enzo, a 3-year-old mini Australian Shepard, was pinned inside his car. Rogers said the two were on their way home when the crash happened at the intersection of 1900 W. 21 Street.

“Next thing I know, boom,” he said, “I jumped out, and I was probably screaming a little bit about Enzo because he was trapped in the car.”

Minutes later, Weber Fire District firefighters arrived on the scene. Rogers broke his pelvis in the accident but denied medical treatment until Enzo was pulled out of the car.

“I was sitting on the curb, and I thought he was gone already,” he said.

Rogers said Enzo was sitting on the floorboard of the passenger side of his car.

“Luckily, he wasn’t by the window like he usually is,” he said.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to cut open the car and pull Enzo out. Rogers said Enzo had a shallow breath, and his eyes were glazed over.

Enzo was rushed to a veterinarian and suffered internal bleeding. Rogers was told Enzo would not have survived without the quick response by firefighters.

“I’d like to thank them, and I owe them,” he said. “I’d like to go down and see them once he’s better and I’m better and I can tell them thank you in person.”

A week later, Enzo looks happy and healthy. Rogers said Enzo is almost to his normal self.

“I’m just very thankful,” he said.

Rogers is paying thousands of dollars in veterinarian bills for Enzo’s recovery and has started a GoFundMe page. To help, click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.