On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Utah Temples: A Conference Special preview

Mar 31, 2024, 10:34 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As General Conference weekend approaches, Latter-day Saints look forward to the announcement of new temples somewhere in the world. In recent years, that has included temples in Utah. There will soon be a surprising number in the state, which is the focus of a Conference Special from Carole Mikita who brings us this preview.

This is a historic moment in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for temple building and temple renovations in the state. In just a few years, there will be 28 operating temples in Utah.

Yes, 28 temples — from north to south, east to west and through the middle of the state — these temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints represent a visual statement of faith and commitment of Church members.

Some of them are still under construction. LaMont and Connie Poulsen watch the progress of the Smithfield Utah Temple from their front porch. He is the fifth generation to farm and ranch that land. His ancestors came from England, settled in what became Smithfield and now there will be a temple there.

The newly-named Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple has closed for reconstruction. Located across from the Missionary Training Center, this temple has been so important to missionaries preparing to serve.

The newly-named Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple has closed for reconstruction. (KSL TV)

Tupu Inouye served in Panama City, Panama.

“It helped me learn more about the covenants I was making, which then helped me use it on the mission and helping those that were teaching that we met, understand those covenants as well,” Inouye said.

Temple renovations

Others, including the St. George Utah Temple, have undergone a renovation. For President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who dedicated it, this was coming home.

“I think it’s the most exquisite I’ve ever seen and maybe the most exquisite building,” he said.

At nearly 94, Jane Braithwaite is thrilled about her beloved Manti Utah Temple, also newly-renovated. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were both temple presidents there.

The newly-renovated Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (KSL TV)

“There is a spirit and a warmth and a power that emanates from that temple,” she said. “And we feel it.”

And the Briggs family is overjoyed about the Syracuse Utah Temple — this temple and others in the future will have two baptistries.

“When, like, a high schooler wants to get a group of people together to go to the temple, they get like a huge group of people. And they just go with all their friends. It’s just a thing that people do. It’s trending, I guess.” said 18-year-old Lincoln Briggs.

Temple work is trending and Church leaders say this time in the history of this faith is prophecy fulfilled.

Join us for “Temples Now Dot the Land,” on Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. on KSL TV, ksltv.com and our KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Pope Francis waves from a balcony on Easter Sunday. Francis called for an "immediate ceasefire" dur...

Christopher Lamb and Sophie Jeong, CNN

Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire as he leads Easter Mass following health concerns

Pope Francis called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in his traditional Easter message delivered following renewed concerns over the health of the 87-year-old pontiff.

8 hours ago

Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City....

Eliza Pace

Easter services happening around the state from Good Friday through Easter Sunday

Here are services happening around the state on Good Friday, Saturday, and Easter Sunday. 

2 days ago

orange and purple sunrise clouds...

Holly Meyer, Associated Press

Easter is March 31 this year. Here’s why many Christians will wake up before sunrise to celebrate

Many Christians celebrate Easter sunrise and their belief in the resurrection of Jesus, the son of God, as the sun rises.

2 days ago

Christians walk the Way of the Cross procession that commemorates Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Goo...

Julia Frankel

In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday celebrations

Hundreds of Christians participated in a customary Good Friday procession through the limestone walls of Jerusalem's Old City.

3 days ago

Pope Francis...

Christopher Lamb, CNN

Pope Francis breaks annual Easter tradition

Pope Francis on Thursday has washed the feet of 12 women at a prison in Rome during a ceremony emphasizing humility.

3 days ago

FILE: candles...

Eliza Pace

Calvary Salt Lake to host non-denominational Easter service at Abravanel Hall

Calvary Salt Lake announced a Resurrection Service would be held at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Sunday for Easter. 

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah Temples: A Conference Special preview