Utah Temples: A Conference Special preview

SALT LAKE CITY — As General Conference weekend approaches, Latter-day Saints look forward to the announcement of new temples somewhere in the world. In recent years, that has included temples in Utah. There will soon be a surprising number in the state, which is the focus of a Conference Special from Carole Mikita who brings us this preview.

This is a historic moment in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for temple building and temple renovations in the state. In just a few years, there will be 28 operating temples in Utah.

Yes, 28 temples — from north to south, east to west and through the middle of the state — these temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints represent a visual statement of faith and commitment of Church members.

Some of them are still under construction. LaMont and Connie Poulsen watch the progress of the Smithfield Utah Temple from their front porch. He is the fifth generation to farm and ranch that land. His ancestors came from England, settled in what became Smithfield and now there will be a temple there.

The newly-named Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple has closed for reconstruction. Located across from the Missionary Training Center, this temple has been so important to missionaries preparing to serve.

Tupu Inouye served in Panama City, Panama.

“It helped me learn more about the covenants I was making, which then helped me use it on the mission and helping those that were teaching that we met, understand those covenants as well,” Inouye said.

Temple renovations

Others, including the St. George Utah Temple, have undergone a renovation. For President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who dedicated it, this was coming home.

“I think it’s the most exquisite I’ve ever seen and maybe the most exquisite building,” he said.

At nearly 94, Jane Braithwaite is thrilled about her beloved Manti Utah Temple, also newly-renovated. Her grandfather and great-grandfather were both temple presidents there.

“There is a spirit and a warmth and a power that emanates from that temple,” she said. “And we feel it.”

And the Briggs family is overjoyed about the Syracuse Utah Temple — this temple and others in the future will have two baptistries.

“When, like, a high schooler wants to get a group of people together to go to the temple, they get like a huge group of people. And they just go with all their friends. It’s just a thing that people do. It’s trending, I guess.” said 18-year-old Lincoln Briggs.

Temple work is trending and Church leaders say this time in the history of this faith is prophecy fulfilled.

Join us for “Temples Now Dot the Land,” on Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. on KSL TV, ksltv.com and our KSL+ app.