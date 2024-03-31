Salt Lake City police arrest man after they say he crashed into multiple cars and a fence

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City police arrested a 22-year-old man after, police say, he wrecked into multiple cars and a fence and attempted to flee from officers.

According to a SLCPD press release, police received information about a crash near 1152 S. 900 West at approximately 5:47 a.m. Sunday.

Jose Igancio Ramirez-Morales reportedly crashed into a parked Acura while traveling southbound. According to police, this pushed the Acura into a neighbor’s yard.

A neighbor heard Ramirez-Morales crash into the Acura and began following him in his car.

From here, Ramirez-Morales, according to police, turned his vehicle around and headed northbound. He then crashed into a parked SUV before continuing northbound.

Ramirez-Morales then crashed through a fence and into a yard located near the second crash. Police say, Ramirez-Morales then fled on foot.

Following this, officers arrived on the scene and began their search for Ramirez-Morales. Two officers reportedly saw him in a nearby yard and began following him.

According to police, Ramirez-Morales continued to run from officers and resisted arrest. Eventually, police were able to safely arrest Ramirez-Morales.

After this, police learned he was driving on a suspended license with open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

According to police, Ramirez-Morales was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail for investigation of failing to stop at the command of an officer, interfering with an arresting officer, failing to comply with the duties of a driver after a crash resulting in property damage, being a restricted driver – alcohol, operating a vehicle without the required interlock device, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Both vehicles police say Ramirez-Morales crashed into were empty at the time of incident. No one was injured during any of the three crashes.