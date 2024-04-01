2 arrested, accused of kidnapping, torturing man in Sandy

On the Site:
BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SANDY — Two men were arrested in Sandy on Sunday and accused of kidnapping and torturing a third man.

Justin Patrick McCrory, 24, and Malachi James Bobo, 19, were each booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police say the two men “kidnapped and tied up” a man in his 20s at an apartment near 900 East and 9000 South. The incident may have begun on Saturday and continued overnight into Sunday, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.

“Bobo and McCrory beat (the victim) with a bat on the body and on the head to point of him losing consciousness,” a police booking affidavit states. “Bobo and McCrory burned (the victim) with cigarettes and a lighter in many locations,” in addition to stabbing him and shooting him with airsoft guns.

Before the victim was able to free himself and escape, he heard Bobo and McCrory say that he “was dead and that they would leave for now and return later to see what they should do about (his) body,” according to the affidavit. During the time the two assailants were away, Moffitt says the victim was able to free himself and went to a neighboring apartment for help.

The victim “has severe injuries that he has been hospitalized for,” police said, including head trauma. A motive for the alleged kidnapping was still being investigated on Monday, but Moffitt says detectives believe all of the people involved may have been previously acquainted with each other.

