Two men are in jail for allegedly kidnapping, beating another man

SANDY — Two men are in jail after being arrested and accused of kidnapping, beating up and torturing a man inside their apartment over the weekend in Sandy.

It happened in the area of 900 E. 8600 South. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that the two men tortured him for at least 12 hours inside the apartment.

Neighbors KSL TV spoke with were shocked to hear about what happened.

“[Police] were pounding on the door they were yelling, to come out,” said Joel who lives in the same apartment complex as the individuals and saw it all unfolding

He said there were about a six officers with a K-9 at the door of the apartment.

“They were constantly shouting, ‘hey if you don’t come out he is going to bite you’” he said.

Arrests were made

Police later arrested Justin McCrory, 24, and Malachi Bobo, 19. According to investigators, the victim was able to escape and call 911 from a different apartment.

“He said he had been kidnapped by some people that lived in an adjacent apartment,” said Sgt. Greg Moffitt of the Sandy Police Department. “He was burned. Shot with an airsoft gun. Indicated he been hit with a bat. Also stated he had been stabbed, but we are not sure with what or were. [He] also stated he had been tied up.

Joel said he never heard anything coming from the apartment and never had any trouble with those living there.

“I don’t know what they were doing to that man, never heard a peep,” he said. “Had no idea. Pretty Shocking.”

“Kidnapping and torture. It’s wild. That is wild to think about,” said Tanner Hunt who lives close by. “This is like a family place. A family neighborhood. Generally really nice, everyone waves to each other.”

Police do believe it was an isolated case

“It does not appear that this was something that was done randomly,” Moffitt said. “There is some level of acquaintance that exist between all parties involved. What that is, and what that relationship is, is still being determined.”

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma. They also said they are going to give him some time to heal before questioning about what happened.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.