On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two men are in jail for allegedly kidnapping, beating another man

Apr 1, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:53 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SANDY Two men are in jail after being arrested and accused of kidnapping, beating up and torturing a man inside their apartment over the weekend in Sandy.

It happened in the area of 900 E. 8600 South. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that the two men tortured him for at least 12 hours inside the apartment.

Neighbors KSL TV spoke with were shocked to hear about what happened.

“[Police] were pounding on the door they were yelling, to come out,” said Joel who lives in the same apartment complex as the individuals and saw it all unfolding

He said there were about a six officers with a K-9 at the door of the apartment.

“They were constantly shouting, ‘hey if you don’t come out he is going to bite you’” he said.

Arrests were made

Police later arrested Justin McCrory, 24, and Malachi Bobo, 19. According to investigators, the victim was able to escape and call 911 from a different apartment.

“He said he had been kidnapped by some people that lived in an adjacent apartment,” said Sgt. Greg Moffitt of the Sandy Police Department. “He was burned. Shot with an airsoft gun. Indicated he been hit with a bat. Also stated he had been stabbed, but we are not sure with what or were. [He] also stated he had been tied up.

Joel said he never heard anything coming from the apartment and never had any trouble with those living there.

“I don’t know what they were doing to that man, never heard a peep,” he said. “Had no idea. Pretty Shocking.”

Two men are in jail after being arrested and accused of kidnapping, beating up and torturing a man inside their apartment over the weekend in Sandy. (KSL TV)

“Kidnapping and torture. It’s wild. That is wild to think about,” said Tanner Hunt who lives close by. “This is like a family place. A family neighborhood. Generally really nice, everyone waves to each other.”

Police do believe it was an isolated case

“It does not appear that this was something that was done randomly,” Moffitt said. “There is some level of acquaintance that exist between all parties involved. What that is, and what that relationship is, is still being determined.”

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma. They also said they are going to give him some time to heal before questioning about what happened.

The suspects are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Inside the court from via Zoom as the prosecution and Chad Daybell's lawyer begins jury selection....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Chad Daybell trial jury selection begins, juror from Lori Vallow Daybell trial weighs in

A juror from the Lori Vallow Daybell trial gave his some perspective, as jury selection for Chad Daybell begins.

2 hours ago

a poster celebrating sexual assault awareness...

Daniella Rivera

‘Please report’: Salt Lake County leaders urge survivors of sexual assault to come forward

To kick off sexual assault awareness month, advocates and law enforcers are drawing attention to Utah’s low sexual assault reporting rate.

2 hours ago

Skiers on chair lifts at the Beaver Mountain Resort....

Mike Anderson

Easter storm brings a big boost for ski resorts as skiers hit the slopes

The gloomy, wet Easter Sunday turned into a solid ski day Monday at some of Utah's resorts.

3 hours ago

Crews began the process of demolition on a century-old church meeting house, and the operation was ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It is unacceptable’: Salt Lake City halts demolition of historic church over Easter weekend

Crews began demolition of a historic church in Salt Lake City, but officials brought the operation to a halt after it was discovered the owner did not have the proper permits to do so.

3 hours ago

FILE - Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at...

Michael Houck

Weber County Animal Services reports cases of canine parvovirus

The Weber County Animal Services confirmed three cases of a deadly infectious disease at their facility on Monday.

4 hours ago

(Zion National Park)...

Eliza Pace

From UFOs to the Bear Lake Monster, these organizations pulled the greatest April Fool’s jokes

These April Fool's Day pranks were the greatest - no joke!

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Two men are in jail for allegedly kidnapping, beating another man