On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Will timed entry system at Arches National Park become permanent?

Apr 1, 2024, 10:41 PM | Updated: 10:50 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

MOAB It’s the start of the busy season at Arches National Park.

For the third year in a row, the park is testing a timed entry system to spread out crowds throughout the day.

Officials say it’s still just a “pilot program” even though it’s been in use for several years. So, will it become permanent?

“Great question,” said Karen Garthwait, acting public affairs specialist at Arches National Park, noting a plan is actively being developed for the future. “Stay tuned.”

But, Garthwait said, the benefits of the timed entry system are already clear.

“It is working,” she said.

Big crowds at national parks

It was a beautiful, sunny day Monday as crowds hiked to Delicate Arch, the premier attraction at Arches National Park. A nearby parking lot was full of vehicles.

Down near the park’s entrance, just outside Moab, Jennifer and Joe Boles and their kids got into the car to go into Arches. They just arrived from North Carolina for their first trip to Utah.

“We want to drive around, see some of the sights, and then maybe do a couple of short hikes that the kids can handle,” said Jennifer Boles.

But they learned getting inside the park is a process. The Boles were not aware until Sunday night that timed entry was a requirement at Arches from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Once they realized that, they went online and reserved a time slot to enter.

“We got our timed entry from 2:00 to 3:00,” Joe Boles said, “so we’re going to go in and see what we can see.”

For the third year in a row, Arches National Park is testing a timed entry system to spread out crowds throughout the day. (KSL TV)

‘Possible future’ for timed entry system

For the last two years, Arches has used a timed entry system to try to manage crowds.

“The purpose of timed entry is not actually to reduce visitation,” Garthwait said. “It’s to spread out visitation a little more evenly throughout the day and throughout the year.”

Some visitors who have been to Arches before notice a difference with the timed entry system in place – even if it isn’t their favorite thing.

“I am not a planner,” said Chris Burton, “so it forces me to plan ahead, which is inconvenient sometimes.”

Burton and his family stopped at Arches National Park on Monday on their way to Texas to see the solar eclipse.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

“I’ve come in here in the past where it’s just bumper to bumper going through the road up there,” Burton said, “and it’s probably nice to have a little more space in the park.”

Visitors to Arches peaked in 2021 coming out of the pandemic. According to park figures, over the last two years, it’s dipped to about 1.5 million people who visit Arches annually.

While officials say timed entry is still just a pilot program, it could stick around well into the future.

“We are working hard on a plan right now that looks at a possible future of timed entry,” Garthwait said. “It looks at a couple of other alternatives. And I hope that we’ll be able to publish the first draft of that plan within the next couple of months.”

For now, the timed entry system is in place until Oct. 31. The Boles are glad they figured it out – and got to see part of what Utah is famous for.

“We’ve been wanting to get to a national park out west,” Jennifer Boles said, “so we’re pretty excited.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Skiers on chair lifts at the Beaver Mountain Resort....

Mike Anderson

Easter storm brings a big boost for ski resorts as skiers hit the slopes

The gloomy, wet Easter Sunday turned into a solid ski day Monday at some of Utah's resorts.

8 hours ago

The entrants in the 2024 Brian McKenna TetraSki Express getting ready to go down the slopes....

Andrew Adams

Utah TetraSki event provides new opportunities to compete on slopes

Alpine skiing would only be a dream for people with injuries that would prevent them from enjoying the slopes. But, emerging technology developed in Utah is beginning to change that.

13 hours ago

Dale Majors and his family biked over 1,800 miles in Europe....

Karah Brackin

Utah family goes on a multimonth bike tour across Europe

Dale Majors, his wife and their six kids logged some 1,850 miles across Europe and the Alps during a multimonth family bike tour.

4 days ago

A new law is changing the amount of hunter orange that an individual is required to wear during spe...

Mark Jones

Several wildlife-related bills passed into law during 2024 legislative session

A number of wildlife management-related bills have been signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox, following the completion of the 2024 Utah Legislature.

6 days ago

Taufer Park in central Salt Lake City, which has been a place of concern for nearby families....

Shelby Lofton

Taufer Park set to be cleaned up, renovated after years of complaints

A city park in Salt Lake City is getting a major makeover after years of reported issues that made the area feel unsafe.

14 days ago

The vandalism left by the thieves after stealing the The main sign for the McCoy Flats Trailhead si...

Michael Houck

Vandals steal McCoy Flats Trailhead sign, sheriff’s search for suspects

Police are searching for the people responsible for stealing the McCoy Flats Trailhead sign and damaging federal property.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Will timed entry system at Arches National Park become permanent?