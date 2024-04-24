On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
What Utah hunters should know about upcoming spring turkey hunts

Apr 24, 2024, 2:21 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Spring turkey hunts are about to get underway in Utah. And the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there is still time to purchase a permit. 

The youth turkey hunt will run this weekend, April 26-28, while the spring general season hunt will go from April 29 to May 31. According to a news release from the DWR, youth hunters can continue to hunt during the general season hunt if they fail to harvest a turkey during this weekend’s hunt.

Permits for the turkey hunts went on sale March 5. They are available for purchase anytime before the hunt concludes on May 31. General season permits are available online, at any of the DWR offices or at any license agent locations.

The DWR provides some information on what hunters should know about the upcoming hunts.

Turkey populations in Utah

According to the DWR, there are two turkey species in the Beehive State — Rio Grande and Merriam’s. There are roughly between 25,000 to 30,000 wild turkeys around Utah.

“Our populations declined the last two years, due to drought conditions for multiple years, and then coupled with the severe winter conditions this year,” said Heather Talley, DWR upland game coordinator, in a news release.  “However, the wet spring last year provided the ideal conditions for brood rearing last summer.”

Locations for spring turkey hunts

The DWR said there are good hunting spots in nearly every part of the state. As a reminder, the DWR is asking hunters to be respectful of property ownership and obtain written permission from landowners prior to hunting on private land.

  • Central Utah — The DWR said turkey populations are healthy in the Wasatch and Nebo areas. In particular, however, the DWR said Provo Canyon, Hobble Creek, Spanish Fork Canyon and Payson Canyon have healthy turkey numbers. 
  • Southern Utah — Favorable conditions the past two years have allowed turkey numbers to improve in this area of the state. Hunting in the Pine Valley, Zion, Panguitch Lake, Mt. Dutton and Paunsaugunt should especially be better than in previous years.   
  • Northeastern Utah — While turkey numbers in this part of the state are down from previous years, the DWR said hunters should focus on the Duchesne River, the Green River and the Ashley Creek drainage. 
  • Northern Utah — According to the the DWR, turkeys can be found on private land in Morgan, Croydon, Huntsville, Eden and Mountain Green, but again permission from a landowner is required. Turkeys can be found on public lands in Cache Valley, including the Blacksmith Fork Canyon, the Richmond Wildlife Management Area, the Wellsville Range and Mendon. 
  • Southeastern Utah — The DWR said Merriam’s turkeys can be located in the La Sal and Abajo mountains. Additionally, Rio Grande turkeys can be found along the Green and Colorado rivers and many of their tributaries, including the San Rafael River, Price River, Range Creek, Huntington Creek, Ferron Creek and Muddy Creek. 

For previous reporting, click here.

 

