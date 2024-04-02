Angel Moroni statue returns to Salt Lake Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have returned the angel Moroni statue to the top of the central east spire of the Salt Lake Temple, nearly four years after it was removed while the temple undergoes a major seismic and foundational upgrade.

Church officials said the statue’s placement marks a notable milestone toward the completion of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project.

“An important part of this project has been to strengthen the foundation of the temple,” said Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé. “President Russell M. Nelson spoke to the world about the need to fortify our spiritual foundations in 2021 when he reminded us of the sacred use of the house of the Lord and said, ‘The temple lies at the center of strengthening our faith and spiritual fortitude because the Savior and His doctrine are the very heart of the temple. Everything taught in the temple, through instruction and through the Spirit, increases our understanding of Jesus Christ.’”

The statue was removed in May 2020 after it was damaged in the magnitude 5.7 Magna earthquake.