On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM

Apr 2, 2024, 3:14 PM

Taylor Swift SiriusXM...

Taylor Swift, here in Sydney on February 23, is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM. )David Gray/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), obviously.

The channel will run from April 7 through May 6, the company said in a statement Tuesday. It will coincide with the April release of Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

And because she loves an Easter egg, the 13th day of the channel is the actual April 19th release date of “Poets,” which is Swift’s eleventh studio album.

According to SiriusXM’s statement: “Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift’s music from her chart-topping 17-year career, including Eras Tour favorites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, called Swift a “legend” and said her work “will be on full display” during the channel run.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Greenstein said.

“We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

A rendering shows what the new St. George Musical Theater building could look like. The theater is ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

‘Definitely an arts community’: A look inside the push to bolster the performing arts in St. George

Most Utahns are likely familiar with Hollywood's infatuation with southern Utah at this point.

2 days ago

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Godzilla, left, and Kong in a scene from "Godzil...

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ roars to an $80 million box office opening

The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as “ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ” roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

2 days ago

FILE: Drought makes it harder for wild horses to compete with sheep and cattle for grass. (KSL TV)...

Scott Sonner, Associated Press

US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans

In a rare legal victory for wild horse advocates, a judge has ruled U.S. land managers failed to adopt a legal herd management plan.

4 days ago

FILE: Actor Louis Gossett Jr. attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena C...

Beth Harris

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87.

4 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Larry David, comedian, writer, actor, and television producer loo...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Don’t bother Larry David with menial pleasantries. He’s not interested

Just like the version of himself that he plays on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” there are some things in life that Larry David can’t be bothered with.

5 days ago

The ocean liner's demise remains a point of cultural fascination, more than a century later. (Movie...

Taylor Nicioli

This controversial ‘Titanic’ prop sold for more than $700,000 at a memorabilia auction

A door – or more accurately doorframe – from the 1997 movie "Titanic" sold for $718,000 at a Dallas auction.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM