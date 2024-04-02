Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), obviously.

The channel will run from April 7 through May 6, the company said in a statement Tuesday. It will coincide with the April release of Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

And because she loves an Easter egg, the 13th day of the channel is the actual April 19th release date of “Poets,” which is Swift’s eleventh studio album.

According to SiriusXM’s statement: “Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will air 24/7 across North America and will be a destination for fans to hear Swift’s music from her chart-topping 17-year career, including Eras Tour favorites, all (Taylor’s Versions), From the Vault tracks, live tracks, bonus tracks and much more.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, called Swift a “legend” and said her work “will be on full display” during the channel run.

“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” Greenstein said.

“We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”

