On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Burglars steal $30 million from Los Angeles money storage facility – one of the city’s largest cash heists

Apr 4, 2024, 1:37 PM | Updated: 1:43 pm

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a brazen break-in of a private cash vault. (Myun...

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a brazen break-in of a private cash vault. (Myung J. Chun, Los Angeles Times)

(Myung J. Chun, Los Angeles Times)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MELISSA ALONSO AND JOSH CAMPBELL, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating one of the largest cash heists in the city’s history after as much as $30 million was stolen from a San Fernando Valley money storage facility, a law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told CNN Thursday.

The burglary happened on the night of Easter Sunday at an unnamed facility in Sylmar, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, where cash from businesses across the region is handled and stored, the source said.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the incident.

The FBI Los Angeles office told CNN Thursday they are investigating “a large theft” in the San Fernando Valley and are working jointly with the LAPD, but would not share any other details citing an ongoing investigation. The LAPD referred all comment to the FBI.

Burglars gained access to the building and entered the vault without setting off the alarms and investigators believe it is a sophisticated group based on their ability to evade detection, the source said. One area of focus for the investigation is whether the group had inside knowledge of the facility, said the source, who added that the heist was discovered on Monday.

The facility was operated by private security firm GardaWorld, the source said. CNN has reached out to the company for comment on the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Times, previously the largest cash heist in the city happened on September 12, 1997, when $18.9 million was stolen from the former site of the Dunbar Armored Inc. facility on Mateo Street. Those suspects were eventually caught.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

airport bomb salt lake city...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Wyoming boy arrested, accused of posting about bomb on Salt Lake plane

The FBI said that a Wyoming boy is facing a charge in 3rd District Juvenile Court of making a threat of terrorism after allegedly posting on social media Wednesday that a bomb was on a plane flying out of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

53 seconds ago

Savion Johnson, a member of the Texas National Guard, was arrested and charged with human smuggling...

Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Texas National Guard member charged after allegedly smuggling a migrant

A member of the Texas National Guard was arrested and charged with human smuggling after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase near the Texas-Mexico border on Sunday.

52 minutes ago

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes reacts against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round o...

Associated Press

Police say use of racial slur clearly audible as they investigate racist incidents toward Utah team

Police investigating racist incidents directed toward the Utah women’s basketball team when they were near their Idaho hotel while in town for the NCAA Tournament say they’ve found an audio recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible.

5 hours ago

Anh Pham, 26, is facing several attempted murder charges for a series of hit-and-runs prosecutors s...

Josh Ellis

Man charged with ‘targeting’ women in hit-and-run crashes named suspect in Park City crash

A 26-year-old man accused of intentionally hitting at least six women in hit-and-run crashes across Salt Lake County has been named as a suspect in a Summit County crash.

7 hours ago

Police tape is seen in the EOS Fitness parking lot in Murray after a shooting that left two people ...

Josh Ellis, Karah Brackin and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Victim and suspect in carjacking shooting outside a Murray gym are hospitalized

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in a Murray gym parking lot Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

Judge's gavel...

Eliza Pace

Taylorsville man charged after his 7 pit bulls attack, kill woman

A man now faces criminal charges in the death of his mother after his pet pit bulls attacked her and she died from her injuries, court documents say. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Burglars steal $30 million from Los Angeles money storage facility – one of the city’s largest cash heists