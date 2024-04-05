On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

‘Flaming W’ to be built on mountainside above Weber State

Apr 5, 2024, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Weber State University “Lights the W” on the hillside above the Ogden campus in honor of the Class of 2020 on April 24, 2020.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

OGDENWeber State University’s “W” on the mountain will be getting a glow-up — if they can raise $500,000.

According to a release from the university, the previous electric W was lit on Mount Ogden during homecoming week. Now the university is working to place a permanent, solar-powered “W” in its place.

The flaming W is a reference to the stylized W within the university shield and will be lit up with Weber State colors: white and purple bulbs.

It will be lit for university events such as athletic wins, Founders Day, homecoming, and commencement.

“There have long been attempts to put a permanent W on the mountainside,” WSU President Brad Mortensen said. “The temporary one has been a source of pride for our Wildcats and the community, and the new one will only amplify that school spirit. Not only are we modernizing a tradition at Weber, but it’s also going to contribute electricity back to the grid.”

The first W on the mountain was literally a “flaming” W since it was lit with 100 cans of kerosene in 1937.

In 1979, J. Farrell Shepherd and university electrician Lynn Kraaima made the much-safer electric W.

Construction on the new W will begin summer 2024.

The university said the majority of the funding has been secured, however, they continue working to raise the remaining $500,000 in hopes of completing the new flaming W by homecoming in October.

Those interested in donating to the project can give here. 

