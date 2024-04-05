On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

DAYBELLS TRIAL

Judge in Chad Daybell trial seals midnight intervention

Apr 5, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

Chad Daybell is seen during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. D...

Chad Daybell is seen during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Daybell is being charged with destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence and conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felony charges. The remains of Lori Vallow Daybell's two children were found on Chad Daybell's property. (Post Register/ John Roark, POOL)

(Post Register/ John Roark, POOL)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY PETER JOHNSTON


KSLTV.com

BOISE — The judge in the trial of Chad Daybell sealed a last-minute request that both the prosecution and defense want removed.

The contents of the request are unknown, but it comes from an award-winning Idaho trial lawyer who is not tied to either legal team in the case.

In Tuesday’s sealing order, Judge Steven Boyce wrote, “Both the State and the Defense have raised concerns about the impropriety of this attempt to intervene-procedurally and substantively.” He wrote that both counsels called for the document to be sealed or struck from the record.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

KSL Legal Analyst Greg Skordas told Utah’s Morning News the details around the request are unique.

“He (Terry Ratliff) files this message just before midnight, he’s not counsel on the case. He sends a copy of it to several lawyers who are not involved in the case, he writes the wrong case number on it,” Skordas said.

A court document shows the request is titled “Motione (sic) to intervene and to contiue (sic) the trial in these procedings (sic).”

Skordas added that while interventions are rare, attorneys usually file them on behalf of a victim or to push for more media access in the trial. East Idaho News filed its own intervention to put cameras in the courtroom during the Chad Daybell case.

“There are reasons you could do (an intervention), but it seems the judge in this case is absolutely convinced this was not an appropriate intervention,” Skordas said.

Boyce wrote in the sealing order that he would keep the seal in place until a hearing. Skordas said he thinks the sealing is there to stay.

“I kind of get the sense we’re not going to know what the motion said until after the trial,” Skordas said, “because the judge wants to preserve the integrity of the trial.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Daybells trial

Chad Daybell (left) sitting in the Idaho court room. Larry Woodcock (right) the grandfather of “J...

Lauren Steinbrecher

JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’

As day two passes for jury selection in the Chad Daybell trial, the grandparents of one of the victims are getting ready to head to Boise.

3 days ago

...

Garna Mejia

Tammy Daybell’s siblings release statement as Chad Daybell’s trial begins in Boise

Tammy Daybell’s siblings released a statement as Chad Daybell’s murder trial started on Monday in Boise, Idaho.

3 days ago

FILE - Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Guy Daybell in the 2019 murders of his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s how Chad Daybell’s trial will differ from his wife Lori Vallow Daybell

Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Daybell in the 2019 murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the 2019 death of Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

5 days ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

Gag order issued for upcoming Chad Daybell murder trial

With jury selection only days away in the murder trial of former Utahn Chad Guy Daybell, the court has issued a gag order concerning the case.

8 days ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

4 months ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Judge in Chad Daybell trial seals midnight intervention