LOCAL NEWS

WATCH: ‘The Giving Machine’

Apr 6, 2024, 12:30 PM

Angie Denison's Profile Picture

BY ANGIE DENISON


KSLTV.com

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. Individuals and families embraced the concept, and since its humble beginnings this groundbreaking idea has experienced remarkable growth. In this documentary we share many heartwarming stories that illustrate how one simple act of kindness can impact lives for generations. We share perspective from both the givers and the receivers and show how the money is used by various non-profit organizations.

Local News

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, Hawaii, some lost everything...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Maui Strong’

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything.

2 hours ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges

The 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got underway Saturday morning with some highly personal remarks from the faith’s new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

3 hours ago

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presi...

Josh Ellis

Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3 hours ago

Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik (Used by permission, Vetecnik family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of Taylorsville teen stabbed and dismembered worried they’ll get no justice in his death

The family of a murdered Taylorsville teen is worried they won't get justice because the alleged killer's defense intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

15 hours ago

An abandoned dog was found by a woman in Carbon County, Utah with multiple gunshot wounds in his he...

Clayre Scott

Blujay, dog who survived gunshots to head, is going home

Blujay, a dog who miraculously survived being shot in the head last week, is going home.

17 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Alexander Campbell

Cedar City man hires contract killer, receives New York prison sentence

After spending $16,000, a Cedar City man is behind bars for attempting to hire a contract killing.

18 hours ago

