WATCH: ‘The Giving Machine’

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. Individuals and families embraced the concept, and since its humble beginnings this groundbreaking idea has experienced remarkable growth. In this documentary we share many heartwarming stories that illustrate how one simple act of kindness can impact lives for generations. We share perspective from both the givers and the receivers and show how the money is used by various non-profit organizations.

