On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

Cleaning up Utah is South Jordan man’s mission

Apr 5, 2024, 6:28 PM | Updated: 9:33 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — You can’t help but see beautiful views as you drive on Utah roads. The mountains, red rock, desert, and even the Salt Flats are a photographer’s dream.

Lately, though, Taylor Jensen sees something else.

“And once you start to see it, it is all that you see. It is everywhere,” he said.

Jensen is talking about garbage. Plastic bottles, tires, paper, and all sorts of trash just piled up along the sides of roads, highways, and especially the interstates.

Taylor Jensen is determined to remove trash from Utah's highways and scenic areas. (Alex Cabrero) Taylor Jensen is determined to remove trash from Utah's highways and scenic areas. (Alex Cabrero) Taylor Jensen is determined to remove trash from Utah's highways and scenic areas. (Alex Cabrero) Taylor Jensen is determined to remove trash from Utah's highways and scenic areas. (Alex Cabrero)

“I am a carpenter and I spend a lot of time driving up and down our highways and I just notice how much trash there is all over the place,” said Jensen, who lives in South Jordan. “I was like, I got to do something.”

So, Jensen started picking the trash up on his own time.

He even got his brother Blake to help him. They fill dozens of garbage bags whenever they go out.

When Jensen started posting videos online a couple of months ago under the name “DoBetterUtah,” that is when the awareness he was hoping to raise took off.

“The response has been outstanding,” Jensen said. “I have had a lot of good support from community members. A lot of people reaching out saying that they had no idea the trash was this bad.”

Jensen says he has recently spoken with the Utah Division of Transportation, his state legislator, and even the Governor’s Office hoping the state can fund a dedicated team for trash removal.

“It is an issue that we care deeply about. We want to make sure that Utah remains a place that we can all be proud of,” UDOT communications director John Gleason said.

Gleason says, currently, the state budgets about $2 million for its maintenance crews that oversee trash cleanup, which includes animal carcass removal.

However, the trash issue alone is one Gleason said is getting more attention lately.

“I think over the last couple of years, we have seen the issue getting even worse. It is something that has been on our radar,” Gleason said.

Gleason also said the state is planning to announce a new program later this month or next month that involves keeping Utah cleaner.

“You can appreciate the passion that people have and this gentleman in particular,” Gleason said about Jensen. “We look forward to working with him to see what solutions we can come up.”

Jensen just hopes something is done soon.

He feels those views are worth it.

“We need to do something now so our children won’t have this mess to clean up,” Jensen said. “I love Utah and I can’t stand to see it like this.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

The new Border Campground on the Utah side of Bear Lake that's being built....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Bear Lake State Park is opening new areas to keep up with growth

State park managers for both sides of Bear Lake are preparing for the crowds that continue to grow every year with a new beach and renovated campsites.

2 days ago

Skiers on chair lifts at the Beaver Mountain Resort....

Mike Anderson

Easter storm brings a big boost for ski resorts as skiers hit the slopes

The gloomy, wet Easter Sunday turned into a solid ski day Monday at some of Utah's resorts.

4 days ago

Researchers gathered in a Weber State University room for a Air Quality Summit....

Mike Anderson

Air Quality Summit puts focus on Utah air pollution and solutions

Many of the researchers who study Utah's air pollution problems are sharing what they've found while working to find solutions during Thursday's Air Quality Summit.

8 days ago

The Brigham Young University national landscaping team posing in front of the grounds....

Lindsay Aerts

BYU wins National Collegiate Landscaping Competition for 5th time in 6 years

The BYU Cougars claimed have claimed their fifth National Collegiate Landscaping Competition in six years.

8 days ago

A map shows where the Chief Toquer reservoir will connect to the Ash Creek Reservoir....

Cary Schwanitz

Feds pour $7 million into southern Utah water pipeline project

A project to build a new pipeline that will run from the Ash Creek Reservoir to the Chief Toquer Reservoir received $7 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

9 days ago

A Davis County employee conduction a diesel inspection....

Mike Anderson

Program to clean up diesel polluters in Utah is not being used

Davis County health officials said a program that fixes diesel vehicles with removed or tampered emissions controls is not being used.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Cleaning up Utah is South Jordan man’s mission