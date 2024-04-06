On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Zion National Park begins ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to repair historic campground

Apr 5, 2024, 7:49 PM

A fire pit at Zion National Park’s South Campground...

A fire pit at the South Campground at Zion National Park. The park’s fire restrictions expire Wednesday morning. (Colton Johnston, National Park Service)

(Colton Johnston, National Park Service)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS


KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Construction to repair and rehabilitate Zion National Park’s aging South Campground is now getting underway, park officials say.

Construction crews will work to repair existing bathrooms while building new ones. They will also improve the area’s campsites, sewer infrastructure and stormwater drainage, park officials say. The plan calls for new food storage boxes and modernized drinking water systems, as well.

A new structure will also be built for visitors to receive hiking, canyoneering and backpacking wilderness permits.

The campground was established in the 1920s, not long after Zion was designated a national park. But most of the project infrastructure that will be replaced or enhanced dates back to the 1960s. Park officials said the infrastructure had become “overwhelmed” in recent decades, especially as park visitation doubled from nearly 2.5 million visits annually in the early 2000s to nearly 5 million visitors over the past few years.

Park officials didn’t say when the project is expected to be completed or if will reduce access to the campground, but they said that the project will reduce the probability of flooding, increase accessibility and simplify future maintenance once it’s completed.

“Visitors to Zion will benefit for years from the hard work of the many expert park employees and skilled craftspeople who are rehabilitating one of our most popular and historic campgrounds,” said Zion National Park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh, in a statement Friday.

Officials said they had wanted to improve the campground for a while, but the project had been deferred for years. However, they say they were able to collect “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” funding through a mixture of sources to finally get the project going.

A large chunk of the money comes from a restoration fund created through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy that Congress approved in 2020. Documents show that $11.2 million from the fund was directed to Zion National Park to help pay for the project. The rest of the funding comes from disaster recovery appropriations and visitor entrance fee dollars, according to the park.

Zion National Parks approved fee changes at the campground that went into effect this year. The cost of nonelectric campsites at South Campground rose from $20 per night to $35, while a new $5 dump station fee for noncampers was also established.

Park officials are also considering big traffic configuration changes near Zion’s south entrance and Watchman Campground to address ongoing congestion issues at the popular park. Public comment on that project wraps up on Wednesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Trash along a Utah highway...

Alex Cabrero

Cleaning up Utah is South Jordan man’s mission

Plastic bottles, tires, paper, and all sorts of trash just piled up along the sides of roads, highways, and especially the interstates.

4 hours ago

The new Border Campground on the Utah side of Bear Lake that's being built....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Bear Lake State Park is opening new areas to keep up with growth

State park managers for both sides of Bear Lake are preparing for the crowds that continue to grow every year with a new beach and renovated campsites.

2 days ago

For the third year in a row, Arches National Park is testing a timed entry system to spread out cro...

Daniel Woodruff

Will timed entry system at Arches National Park become permanent?

For the third year in a row, Arches National Park is testing a timed entry system to spread out crowds throughout the day.

4 days ago

Skiers on chair lifts at the Beaver Mountain Resort....

Mike Anderson

Easter storm brings a big boost for ski resorts as skiers hit the slopes

The gloomy, wet Easter Sunday turned into a solid ski day Monday at some of Utah's resorts.

4 days ago

The entrants in the 2024 Brian McKenna TetraSki Express getting ready to go down the slopes....

Andrew Adams

Utah TetraSki event provides new opportunities to compete on slopes

Alpine skiing would only be a dream for people with injuries that would prevent them from enjoying the slopes. But, emerging technology developed in Utah is beginning to change that.

4 days ago

Dale Majors and his family biked over 1,800 miles in Europe....

Karah Brackin

Utah family goes on a multimonth bike tour across Europe

Dale Majors, his wife and their six kids logged some 1,850 miles across Europe and the Alps during a multimonth family bike tour.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Zion National Park begins ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to repair historic campground