CRIME

2 injured in Salt Lake City shooting early Saturday

Apr 6, 2024, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

A Salt Lake City police car is parked with its lights on during a shooting investigation near 1050 ...

A Salt Lake City police car is parked with its lights on during a shooting investigation near 1050 W. 300 South .(SLCPD photo)

(SLCPD photo)

BY ASHLEY FREDDE, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that injured two men.

About 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a person injured at a home near 1050 West and 300 South. When officers arrived, they located a man who was then taken to the hospital. A second man was also injured and had been dropped off at the hospital, police later learned. Both of the men’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still investigating the involvement of the two men, who are believed to be in their 20s, in the alleged shooting.

During the investigation, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team assisted police in a search warrant, resulting in multiple guns being found inside the home. The firearms have been booked into evidence for further investigation.

The specific location of where the shooting happened and when remains unclear, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000, referencing case No. 24-74034. Community members can also submit anonymous tips by using the CityProtect website.

Crime

