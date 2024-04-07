On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Body found in Garden City identified as previously missing man

Apr 7, 2024, 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

Tristen White...

Tristen White went missing while working on cabin near Bear Lake in January. His body was found on April 2, 2024, in Garden City. (White family)

(White family)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY SICILY STANTON, KSL.COM


GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A body found Tuesday was identified Saturday morning as a man who had previously been reported missing, 27-year-old Tristen White.

White was last seen on the evening of Jan. 28 at the Bear Lake Motor Lodge. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office conducted many searches throughout the town, Bear Lake and in nearby areas.

Family pleads for help in search for man missing from Bear Lake area since late January

At approximately 12 p.m. Tuesday, a body was found in Garden City, Chief Deputy Jared Johnson said in a press release. On Saturday morning, the Rich County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was White.

The Rich County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into his cause of death is ongoing.

