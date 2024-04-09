On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utahns travel east to experience the total solar eclipse

Apr 8, 2024, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The eclipse was near 50% totality in Utah on Monday. However, that didn’t stop people from road tripping or flying more than a 1,000 miles east to experience darkness.

People from across the country ended up in the town of Danville, Arkansas, including Orem resident Johnny Cope and his family.

Cope said his family drove through the night for a chance to see the rare event.

“It was like a 22-hour drive,” he said. “We made it here with like an hour to spare.”

Cope said this was the first time he has seen an eclipse, and had no regrets about the trip.

“It was worth it,” he said. “Twenty-two hours of driving for, you know, 4 minutes of totality. When that totality hit, I just, like, melted. I just had to lay down on the ground and just be in awe.”

The Cope family weren’t the only ones from Utah to travel east for the event.

Last second decision

In Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Murray resident Adam McGrath had his camera ready to record the eclipse.

McGrath said he made a decision at the last moment to make the trip.

“I didn’t make plans until, like, just a few days ago,” he said. “I decided to come here to Missouri just because it was the closest that seemed like the most likely to have like full totality.

This isn’t the first time McGrath has seen an eclipse.

“That’s my third eclipse that I’ve seen,” he said. “The first one when I was a teenager. Then I saw the one in 2017, and now this one. And it. They just get better and better every time.”

But the forecast for this eclipse made travel challenging.

“They closed down I-70 for a couple of hours because there was some brownout conditions,” he said.

Despite the delays, McGrath said Missouri was where he was meant to be.

“You can see Venus and Mars, Venus and Mercury and just around the sun,” he said.

McGrath also said that everyone should experience an eclipse at least once.

“Don’t worry about like cameras and stuff,” he said. “Just enjoy the experience the first time.”

Hotel reservations in three states

A Lehi family had hotel reservations in Texas, Arkansas and New York. However, the weather changed their plans a few times.

Maria Peck and her family decided to leave Rochester, New York for a better view.

“We woke up and it was cloudy,” Peck said. “And we’re like, ‘we’ve got to get out of here.’ So we hopped in the car at 6 o’clock in the morning and just drove till we could see blue skies.”

The Pecks ended up in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

“You could see the diamond ring,” Peck said. “You could see a sun glare on the sun down at the bottom. It was bright red. It was just incredible, indescribable. All the birds went silent.”

Months of planning and days of driving led up to four minutes.

“It’s just the feeling of everybody around you,” Peck said. “It’s just an out of this world building. And it brings so many people together.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

President Russell M. Nelson making the announcement of the new temples at the 194th Annual General ...

Dan Rascon

President Russell M. Nelson announces new temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan

Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.

8 minutes ago

Anh Duy Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Shara Park

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

11 minutes ago

A signed guitar from Taylor Swift is one of the items that is being sold at the banquet auction hel...

Mike Anderson

Donor gives rare collector items to Cache Valley charity auction

A guitar signed by Taylor Swift is just one of many unique items for sale by a Cache Valley charity. But this auction wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for one donor. 

55 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by Adam Berry, Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Bountiful man arrested for enticing a minor after vigilante group ‘Predator Poachers’ tipped police

A 55-year-old man was arrested after a vigilante group, Predator Poachers, tipped police to an operation they collected evidence from, indicating he'd been participating in child sexual abuse material online.

55 minutes ago

Jhonny Marcano (left) with his brother Alberto Marcano (right) who was killed on I-15 in American F...

Lindsay Aerts

Man killed while changing tire on I-15 was working to get family to US from Venezuela, brother says

The family of a Pleasant Grove man killed while changing a tire on Interstate 15 last week says they have a void in their lives. 

2 hours ago

Pothole repair. (Utah Department of Transportation)...

Mary Culbertson

Potholes near you? SLC’s annual pothole repair week might help

Salt Lake City's annual pothole repair week includes a survey for its residents to request pothole repairs in their neighborhoods.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utahns travel east to experience the total solar eclipse