On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Donor gives rare collector items to Cache Valley charity auction

Apr 8, 2024, 6:14 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — A guitar signed by Taylor Swift is just one of many unique items for sale by a Cache Valley charity. But this auction wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for one donor.

The Family Place serves communities in Cache, Rich, and Franklin counties, said Doctor Sheryl Goodly, the executive director of the nonprofit charitable organization. She said the organization focuses on strengthening family relationships and healing from trauma.

In return, Dan Hansen, the owner of Cache Valley Lawn King, wanted to give back to the nonprofit because of all its work.

“I always tell people, thank you for allowing me to live out my dreams from calling my company and having us come to do jobs,” Hansen said.

Dan Hansen speaking about why he is giving so much to The Family Place.

Dan Hansen speaking about why he is giving so much to The Family Place. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

So, three years ago, Hansen asked Goodly if he could landscape and mow the nonprofit’s lawns every month. Goodly said his kindness has saved them money.

“You’ve got three buildings across Cache Valley, and there’s a lot of lawn, and we would like to donate our services and come and take care of your lawn,” she said, recalling the conversation between the two.

And recently, Hansen had another idea for Goodly and The Family Place.

“I said, ‘What in the world would you have to donate? You’ve already given us so much,'” Goodly said.

But Hansen had a couple of signed items that might do well at a banquet auction: guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, jerseys from Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, a 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, and a Harry Potter map, signed by Daniel Radcliffe.

“I just felt really strongly these items need to go to their banquet dinner,” Hansen said.

A signed 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

A signed 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

He said the organization’s cause means a lot. It’s part of the reason why he came to them three years ago.

“Me and my wife had just lost a child, and, just felt strongly that we needed to help where we could,” Hansen said,

But that’s not all of the items that Hansen is giving to the banquet auction.

“So, this is a one-of-a-kind football signed by Terry Bradshaw twice, John Elway, Howie Long, and Marshall Faulk,” he said.

Hansen is offering even more items at Saturday night’s auction. He said he’ll continue to give as this friendship with The Family Place continues to flourish.

A signed guitar from Ed Sheeran. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed guitar from Taylor Swift. (Mike Anderson KSL TV) A signed guitar from Taylor Swift is one of the items that is being sold at the banquet auction held for The Family Place. (Mike Anderson KSL TV) A signed jersey from Larry Bird. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed jersey from Larry Bird. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed jersey from Magic Johnson. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed jersey from Magic Johnson. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A signed 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry signed by Daniel Radcliffe. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry signed by Daniel Radcliffe. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry signed by Daniel Radcliffe. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) A football signed by Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Howie Long, and Marshall Faulk. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Two signed Funko Pops of Gollum and Frodo Baggins. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Hansen and Goodey hugging each other after Hansen gave the nonprofit some of the signed items. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

President Russell M. Nelson making the announcement of the new temples at the 194th Annual General ...

Dan Rascon

President Russell M. Nelson announces new temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan

Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.

8 minutes ago

Anh Duy Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Shara Park

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

11 minutes ago

Utahns traveled east to experience Monday's solar eclipse. (Adam McGrath)...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns travel east to experience the total solar eclipse

The eclipse was near 50% totality in Utah on Monday. However, that didn't stop people from road tripping or flying more than a 1,000 miles east to experience darkness.

43 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by Adam Berry, Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Bountiful man arrested for enticing a minor after vigilante group ‘Predator Poachers’ tipped police

A 55-year-old man was arrested after a vigilante group, Predator Poachers, tipped police to an operation they collected evidence from, indicating he'd been participating in child sexual abuse material online.

55 minutes ago

Jhonny Marcano (left) with his brother Alberto Marcano (right) who was killed on I-15 in American F...

Lindsay Aerts

Man killed while changing tire on I-15 was working to get family to US from Venezuela, brother says

The family of a Pleasant Grove man killed while changing a tire on Interstate 15 last week says they have a void in their lives. 

2 hours ago

Pothole repair. (Utah Department of Transportation)...

Mary Culbertson

Potholes near you? SLC’s annual pothole repair week might help

Salt Lake City's annual pothole repair week includes a survey for its residents to request pothole repairs in their neighborhoods.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Donor gives rare collector items to Cache Valley charity auction