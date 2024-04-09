Donor gives rare collector items to Cache Valley charity auction

LOGAN — A guitar signed by Taylor Swift is just one of many unique items for sale by a Cache Valley charity. But this auction wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for one donor.

The Family Place serves communities in Cache, Rich, and Franklin counties, said Doctor Sheryl Goodly, the executive director of the nonprofit charitable organization. She said the organization focuses on strengthening family relationships and healing from trauma.

In return, Dan Hansen, the owner of Cache Valley Lawn King, wanted to give back to the nonprofit because of all its work.

“I always tell people, thank you for allowing me to live out my dreams from calling my company and having us come to do jobs,” Hansen said.

So, three years ago, Hansen asked Goodly if he could landscape and mow the nonprofit’s lawns every month. Goodly said his kindness has saved them money.

“You’ve got three buildings across Cache Valley, and there’s a lot of lawn, and we would like to donate our services and come and take care of your lawn,” she said, recalling the conversation between the two.

And recently, Hansen had another idea for Goodly and The Family Place.

“I said, ‘What in the world would you have to donate? You’ve already given us so much,'” Goodly said.

But Hansen had a couple of signed items that might do well at a banquet auction: guitars signed by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, jerseys from Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, a 49ers helmet by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, and a Harry Potter map, signed by Daniel Radcliffe.

“I just felt really strongly these items need to go to their banquet dinner,” Hansen said.

He said the organization’s cause means a lot. It’s part of the reason why he came to them three years ago.

“Me and my wife had just lost a child, and, just felt strongly that we needed to help where we could,” Hansen said,

But that’s not all of the items that Hansen is giving to the banquet auction.

“So, this is a one-of-a-kind football signed by Terry Bradshaw twice, John Elway, Howie Long, and Marshall Faulk,” he said.

Hansen is offering even more items at Saturday night’s auction. He said he’ll continue to give as this friendship with The Family Place continues to flourish.