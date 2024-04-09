On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Can’t get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for

Apr 9, 2024, 6:23 AM

MARTIN, OHIO - APRIL 08: The moon passes in front of the sun during a solar eclipse on April 08, 20...

MARTIN, OHIO - APRIL 08: The moon passes in front of the sun during a solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Martin Ohio. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, AP SCIENCE WRITER


DALLAS (AP) — Whether you saw the moon completely block the sun, were foiled by cloudy weather or weren’t along the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse, there are still more chances to catch a glimpse.

Here’s what to know about upcoming solar spectacles:

When is the next total solar eclipse?

Total solar eclipses happen about every year or two or three, due to a precise alignment of the sun, moon and Earth. They can occur anywhere across the globe, usually in remote areas like the South Pacific.

Save the date: The next full solar eclipse, in 2026, will pass over the northern fringes of Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

Utah program takes used solar eclipse glasses from around nation to donate

When will the next totality be visible from the U.S.?

The next U.S. taste of totality comes in 2033 when an eclipse brushes Alaska and Russia. And in 2044, one will cross Greenland and western Canada, touching swaths of North Dakota and Montana.

An eclipse on the scale of Monday’s event won’t happen again until Aug. 12, 2045.

“But it will be pretty spectacular,” said Mary Urquhart, a planetary scientist at the University of Texas at Dallas. “It’s going to go coast to coast.”

That eclipse will first greet viewers in Northern California, slicing through Utah, Colorado and Mississippi on its way to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What are other celestial events besides solar eclipses?

You can reuse eclipse glasses to look for sunspots — dark, planet-sized spots that appear on the sun due to tangled magnetic fields.

A partial lunar eclipse in September will be visible over Europe and much of Asia, Africa, North America and South America.

Several meteor showers and supermoons will also grace the skies through 2024, as they do every year.

Space enthusiasts can also visit a local planetarium or science center. The planetarium at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, will stay open the weekend after the eclipse to offer themed shows and a guided sunset meditation.

“People will want to come back, and want to learn more,” said director Dayna Thompson.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

