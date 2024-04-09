Can’t get enough of the total solar eclipse or got clouded out? Here are the next ones to watch for
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent. Monday's spectacle was witnessed by millions of spectators in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It was North America's biggest eclipse crowd ever
Millions of spectators along a narrow corridor stretching from Mexico to the U.S. to Canada eagerly awaited Monday's celestial sensation — a total eclipse of the sun — even as forecasters called for clouds.
A Provo family made a business out of the leftover eclipse glasses of Utah's 2017 solar eclipse.
Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.
Utah is home to some of the darkest skies on Earth and currently leads the world in dark sky preservation with 25 accredited Dark Sky International places.
