On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

New film tells story of 79 Latter-day Saint missionaries who escaped Nazi Germany

Apr 10, 2024, 8:47 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Just days before the start of World War II, Americans, many of them Utahns, escaped from Nazi Germany. They were Latter-day Saint missionaries serving in that country. Now a filmmaker is telling their story.

“And … action!” said Utah filmmaker T.C. Christensen — for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Christensen has written and directed a new movie, “Escape from Germany.”

“I hope that it’s the kind of story that when people come out of the theater, they go, ‘Wow, how did I not know that?’” Christensen said.

The movie trailer shows two men in an office. The older gentleman says to the young man, “It will be up to you to find them and see that they get out!”

Christensen sets the scene: “It’s 1939. And the mission home is in Frankfurt, but they have missionaries all over. This is the Western (Germany) mission. And they have missionaries, of course, clear up into Denmark, or to Denmark, and all the way down into Austria.”

Seventy-nine Latter-day Saint missionaries were serving throughout Germany and had to leave immediately. This was just days before Germany invaded Poland.

Back to the movie trailer — “If I may, sir, I believe that President Heber J. Grant is a better source of intelligence than the U.S. military.”

Again, Christensen explains the scene: “Heber J. Grant, who was the president of the Church at the time, sent a telegram and said, the war is going to start in three days, get those missionaries out. That’s where it all came from Church headquarters.”

Back to the film: “Does President Grant have any idea how hard this is going to be?” Christensen adds. “They’ve got these missionaries all over Germany that they’re trying to somehow to get out and send them to Holland, which then Holland closed their borders and all of those Elders that were all of that away, now had to figure out a new way, which was Denmark.”

What intrigued Christensen about this story is the one missionary sent to find them all — Elder Norm Seibold.

“The mission president, President Douglas Wood, he decided he was going to put one Elder in charge of getting the missionaries out, it’s always two, It has been forever. But he’s decided, I’m going get one Elder. He’s strong, played football, tough kind of a guy. And he’s going to go by himself. Well, I love that as a movie maker, because that’s Clint Eastwood! That’s one guy that’s going out and try to do this whole job by himself. And he did, and he did a great job!” Christensen said.

Christensen took his production team to Budapest, Hungary, to film those iconic railway station scenes.

The extras are a beautiful and unique part of this film. The men, women and children are all descendants of those missionaries who escaped. The production team searched long and hard to find them and every day Christensen would introduce them to the cast and crew.

Just looking at them made him emotional.

“And every morning, I would cry,” he said. “I’d think today I’m not going to cry, cry every day. And I’d sit and I’d look into their faces and they’re so happy to be there because of their grandpa or their aunt or whoever, you know, they wanted to be there and to honor them by being part of this film. So those original missionaries are being remembered and honored so many decades later … The first day that we were filming, my partner, Ron Tanner, came to me and said, ‘How many miracles are in this film?’”

Christensen and Tanner created the film “17 Miracles” and then came the surprise with this new movie.

“So that night, I went through the script and counted what I think are 21 miracles in this film,” He said. “It really did take some miraculous things to happen. And they did in order to get them out all out safely.”

“Escape from Germany” opens in 39 Utah theaters on Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Thea...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic “Act ll: Cowboy Carter,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

1 day ago

Kevin Costner is helming "Horizon, An American Saga," an Western epic filmed in the Moab and St. Ge...

Associated Press and KSL TV

Kevin Costner’s filmed-in-Utah epic ‘Horizon, An American Saga,’ to premiere at Cannes

Kevin Costner's multi-episode epic "Horizon, An American Saga" — filmed in Utah — will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organizers announced Monday. The first chapter of "Horizon" will debut at the French film festival on May 19.

2 days ago

"Action Comics No. 1" is the most expensive comic ever sold....

Issy Ronald, CNN

Comic featuring Superman’s first ever appearance sells for record $6 million

The 1938 comic that introduced the world to Superman originally sold for 10 cents per issue, was just sold for $6 million.

5 days ago

This combination of images shows Bad Bunny, from left, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Sw...

Maria Sherman, AP Music Writer

Solar eclipse playlist: 20 songs to rock out to on your cosmic adventure

The April 8 total solar eclipse is quickly approaching. The right way to enjoy this rare cosmic occurrence is with a themed playlist. The Associated Press has compiled 20 songs, spanning decades, genres and themes

5 days ago

Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper seen at The 2021 Met Gala announced Wednesday that they are di...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce divorce

One of the most storied love affairs in hip-hop history has come to an end.

7 days ago

Taylor Swift SiriusXM...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift is getting a channel dedicated entirely to her on SiriusXM, and the channel number? Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), obviously.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

New film tells story of 79 Latter-day Saint missionaries who escaped Nazi Germany