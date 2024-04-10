On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs to some lucky Utah drivers

Apr 10, 2024, 2:01 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away $50 gas cards and bro hugs to a few lucky Utah drivers this morning!

Local News

A multistate investigation into stolen sports memorabilia and other collectibles has ties to southe...

Pat Reavy. KSL.com

Michael Jordan jersey recovered in Utah as part of multistate burglary case, police say

A multistate investigation into stolen sports memorabilia and other collectibles has ties to southern Utah.

56 minutes ago

Siena Schoenrock in her Provo High School soccer uniform....

Karah Brackin

‘Remembering Siena’: How a Utah mom keeps her daughter’s legacy alive

Last October, 17 years old, Siena Schoenrock was fatally hit by a car while on a walk in Orem. However, Siena's family is keeping her legacy alive with a 5K run and a memorial.

2 hours ago

First Lady Abby Cox. (Photo courtesy Abby Cox on Twitter)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah’s first lady, Abby Cox, begins recovery after spinal surgery

Utah’s first lady is recovering after surgery, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Fishing at Panguitch Lake is closed until further notice. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Josh Ellis

DWR shuts down fishing at Panguitch Lake due to damaged dam

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency fishing closure at Panguitch Lake on Wednesday, which is effective immediately and remains in place "until further notice."

5 hours ago

(Utah County Sheriff's Office)...

Andrew Adams

Utah County detectives: I-15 stop leads to seizure of 5,500 fentanyl pills, weapons

Deputies said Tuesday they seized 5,500 fentanyl pills along with methamphetamine and weapons following a traffic stop of a Lehi man they suspected of distributing drugs.

5 hours ago

a woman at a table in front of empty shelves...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Donations desperately needed for refugee families at Catholic Community Services Sharehouse

Catholic Community Services of Utah is making a call for help to the community, with a huge spike in the number of refugee families starting a new life in Utah.

16 hours ago

