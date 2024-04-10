Casey Scott gives away gas cards and bro hugs to some lucky Utah drivers
Apr 10, 2024, 2:01 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means Casey Scott was giving away $50 gas cards and bro hugs to a few lucky Utah drivers this morning!
A multistate investigation into stolen sports memorabilia and other collectibles has ties to southern Utah.
56 minutes ago
Last October, 17 years old, Siena Schoenrock was fatally hit by a car while on a walk in Orem. However, Siena's family is keeping her legacy alive with a 5K run and a memorial.
2 hours ago
Utah’s first lady is recovering after surgery, the governor’s office said Wednesday.
3 hours ago
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency fishing closure at Panguitch Lake on Wednesday, which is effective immediately and remains in place "until further notice."
5 hours ago
Deputies said Tuesday they seized 5,500 fentanyl pills along with methamphetamine and weapons following a traffic stop of a Lehi man they suspected of distributing drugs.
5 hours ago
Catholic Community Services of Utah is making a call for help to the community, with a huge spike in the number of refugee families starting a new life in Utah.
16 hours ago
