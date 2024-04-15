K9 Moki dies after serving Lehi for 8 years

LEHI — A K9 member of the Lehi City Police Department, Moki, died on April 14, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The post said Moki served the residents of Lehi diligently for 8 years as a dedicated partner, friend, and partner of Corporal Cole Peterson.

Moki was in the process of retiring as a police dog when they died of an unexpected medical condition.

“We salute you for your unwavering loyalty to your best friend and handler as well as to the citizens that you loved interacting with over these past 8 years,” the post stated. “Moki, you have served us all well, now go and rest.”