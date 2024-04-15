On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Caitlin Clark, College Standouts Prepping For 2024 WNBA Draft

Apr 15, 2024, 12:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others have been prepping for Monday night’s WNBA draft and now they are just hours away from the next chapter of their basketball careers.

RELATED STORIES

Not only are there several impact players in this year’s draft class, but they bring with them a following that has increased the popularity of the women’s basketball. There is interest in which team will draft them when it begins at 7:30 EST and what will they be wearing when they grace the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in front of 1,000 fans.

The Indiana Fever have the first pick and are expected to select Clark

She is a household name among basketball fans in general. Clark has helped bring millions of new fans to the game with her signature logo shots and passing ability. The Iowa star was a big reason why a record 18.9 million viewers tuned in to the NCAA championship game.

The draft intrigue really begins with the second selection, which will go to Los Angeles Sparks along with the No. 4 pick.

Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to be the second player off the board. by Los Angeles. Chicago has the third pick before the Sparks will be back on the clock.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Headline One Of Most Anticipated WNBA Drafts In Years

Sparks general manager Raegan Pebley said the organization knows this is a big opportunity.

“We definitely want to see two players that not only have the skill set to make an impact early,” Pebley said, “but also a long runway ahead of them, opportunities to develop, opportunities to, not only be excellent in what they do, but how they impact the other pieces around them as we continue to build this team.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Paris Prepares For 100-Day Countdown To Olympic Games

In 100 days as of Wednesday, the Paris Olympics will kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne opening ceremony.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Uduje Announces Return To Utah State Men’s Basketball

Utah State guard Josh Uduje announced that he plans to return to the Aggies for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dallin Hall Considering Three Local Schools In Transfer Portal

Dallin Hall has a handful of local programs that he is considering in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Scottie Scheffler Unstoppable, Wins Another Masters Green Jacket

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National to claim his second green jacket in three years.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: 2024 Week Three Recap

Multiple players with ties to the state of Utah participated in the third week of the 2024 United Football League season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Clinch Eighth-Best Lottery Odds With Loss To Warriors

The Utah Jazz included the season with a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors to lock up the eighth-best odds to win the draft lottery.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Caitlin Clark, College Standouts Prepping For 2024 WNBA Draft