Lake Mead park rangers ask for info on ‘two vandalism suspects’ after viral video of rock destruction

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA — U.S. Park rangers at Lake Mead are looking for “two vandalism suspects” after a video of two men damaging the rock formations in the area went viral on social media.

The video is said to be recorded on the evening of Sunday, April 7, Lake Mead Recreation Area shared in a Facebook post. Two adult males are seen toppling numerous natural rock formations, sending them rolling down the the mountainside until they crash into pieces along the Redstone Dunes Trail.

The two men could face criminal charges.

U.S. park Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking the public for information on the two men.

“If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, please submit a tip. You don’t have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know.”

CALL the NPS-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009

ONLINE go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

EMERGENCY dial 9-1-1

In 2014, two Utah men were charged with criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, for toppling rock formations at Goblin Valley State Park.

The destruction led to legislation that made intentional acts of damage, excavation, defacement or other forms of permanently altering the landscape a third-degree felony if the damage is $1,500 or more.