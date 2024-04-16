Salvage crews race against the clock to remove massive chunks of fallen Baltimore bridge
Apr 16, 2024, 10:26 AM
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Apr 16, 2024
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA 2024 draft, said she's excited to give "110% focus" to basketball with the Indiana Fever.
1 hour ago
Lawyers are working to find a panel of New Yorkers who will decide whether the Republican who hopes to return to the White House will become the first former president convicted of a crime.
4 hours ago
Even without the help of Apollo, the flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics was kindled Tuesday at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.
6 hours ago
While in police custody that day, Daybell was allowed to speak with his daughter and, while making long-term financial plans, told her, "I'm not coming back."
17 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday evening the House will take up separate bills this week to provide aid for Israel and Ukraine, heeding demands from the far right to keep the issues separate as the threat of a vote to oust him from the speakership looms.
18 hours ago
The Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed.
19 hours ago
