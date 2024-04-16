On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Two individuals in custody after suspicious activity reported inside Farmington High School

Apr 16, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm

A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Two people were taken into custody followiing suspicious activity inside Farmington High School on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

BY MARK JONES


FARMINGTON Farmington police say two individuals are in custody following suspicious activity inside Farmington High School Tuesday morning.

In a news release from the Farmington Police Department, officers were called to the school around 9:45 a.m. Police said the two individuals were inside the school wearing ski masks.

The two individuals were approached by a school staff member, but were uncooperative and fled the school.

Police responded to the scene and were able to take the individuals into custody a short distance from the school.

Message to Farmington High parents

Shortly after the incident, the school administration sent out the following message to parents:

Dear Parents,

Some of you may have heard we had law enforcement respond to our school this morning.

That occurred after an adult made a report about two suspicious juveniles in the building. No direct threats were made. Police quickly apprehended the individuals.

There was no disruption to any of our classes and school continues to operate as normal. All students continue to remain safe.

The Farmington Police Department is continuing to investigate the matter.

Police said they don’t believe there is an “outstanding threat” to the school in regards to Tuesday morning’s incident.

Police also said the individuals are juveniles, and are also working with officials from the Davis School District to determine the appropriate course of action.

No other information was provided.

 

 

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

