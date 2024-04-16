On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

UHP trooper accused of sexually assaulting teenager after allowing her to drink alcohol

Apr 16, 2024, 4:41 PM

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was arrested for allegedly allowing a teenager to drink alcohol in his home and sexually assaulting her.

Bronson Willas Wood, 46, was booked into the Sevier County Jail on Tuesday for forcible sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the police affidavit.

In March, the Utah County Sherriff’s Office was contacted by the Richfield Police Department about Wood’s alleged sexual assault while he was off duty.

According to the affidavit, a third party reported that Wood sexually touched a 19-year-old woman without her consent. The affidavit stated the victim was found and told police she did not report the sexual assault because “she did not think anyone would believe her because (Wood) is a Highway Patrol officer.”

A week later, Utah County detectives spoke to the victim about the alleged assault that happened on March 18, 2023.

The victim told police that she was staying in Wood’s home with a family member of his and two other people. The victim said that Wood allowed her and his 19-year-old family member to drink alcohol and “encouraged them to take shots.”

According to the affidavit, the victim was on the couch in the basement, and Wood visited her while everyone else was asleep. The victim said he sat beside her and asked if she was OK, which she told him she was.

The victim told police Wood asked again and placed his hand on her body, which caused her to worry about “escalating the situation, so she tried to stay calm,” the affidavit stated.

The victim said that Wood kept touching her, and she asked him to stop, but he continued to touch her. According to the affidavit, Wood asked the victim if she would “make out with me?”

The victim told police that she said “no” to Wood and told him that “he had a girlfriend upstairs and they were in love and he did not want to do that,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that Wood told the victim “he had been in love with her since the day she moved there.” The victim was 17 when she moved in.

The victim told police that Wood continued to touch her and tried to convince her to kiss him. She said she was trying to get Wood upstairs and eventually convinced him to leave the basement.

According to the affidavit, the victim had a friend pick her up from the house and left. The affidavit stated that the victim told Wood’s family member about the sexual assault, and he was confronted about that night.

“Bronson initially denied everything but later told two people that what the victim said happened did happen,” according to the affidavit, but left out some of the inappropriate touching.

In a written statement, UHP said Wood was placed on administrative leave while an outside agency conducted a criminal investigation. UHP has also initiated an administrative investigation into Wood.

“We take the allegations in this incident very seriously,” UHP said in its statement. “The Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Highway Patrol have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

KSL TV Interviews Dustin Gillespie about Utah's new Fentanyl Task Force. (Ray Boone, KSL TV News)...

Debbie Worthen

New overdose task force in Utah launched, DEA claims it’s a success

The DEA is claiming that a new overduce-reduction task force in the state is a success. Some say otherwise.

36 minutes ago

Matheson Courthouse...

Alexander Campbell

Nephi man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for sex tourism

A Nephi man is spending up to 30 years in prison for his connection to sex tourism.

2 hours ago

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committe...

Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

Supreme Court won’t hear Mike Lindell’s challenge over FBI seizure of cellphone

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a petition by MyPillow founder and election denier Mike Lindell to consider his challenge to the legality of the FBI’s seizure of his cellphone at a Minnesota restaurant drive-through.

5 hours ago

A bouquet of yellow daisies, Jordan Rasmussen’s favorite flower, is placed at his grave at Wasatc...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

‘The Letter Season 2’: A Sandy father’s last night

A new season of "The Letter" podcast explores what happened after two young fathers were murdered outside of an iconic Utah restaurant in 1982.

6 hours ago

Amairany Axel Alvarado, 29, (left) and Alejandro Andres Demery, 32 (right) - two suspects in a hit-...

Michael Houck

Provo police identify two suspects in hit-and-run crash, one suspect wanted by US Marshals

The two people who allegedly fled from a crash that damaged two other cars and destroyed multiple street signs last week have been identified by police.

9 hours ago

Prosecutors filed felony charges in a Salt Lake City rape case from 2019, but later reduced them to...

Daniella Rivera

Could making this change help Utah improve sexual assault prosecutions?

Only a fraction of sexual assaults reported to police in Utah result in criminal charges for the perpetrator, but a legislative proposal could potentially change that.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

UHP trooper accused of sexually assaulting teenager after allowing her to drink alcohol