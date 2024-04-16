BYU’s Kevin Young Will Finish His Phoenix Suns Job After NBA Playoffs Run

PROVO, Utah – Newly hired head coach Kevin Young comes to BYU after years in the NBA.

For the past 15 years, Young has climbed the ladder in the NBA to become the league’s highest-paid assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns. Young is the Associate Head Coach for the Suns on Frank Vogel’s bench.

He plans to finish his job with the Suns and Frank Vogel after the Suns conclude their NBA Playoffs run. Young will continue his role in Phoenix during the NBA Playoffs while also working on building his coaching staff at BYU and putting together his roster for the 2024-25 season.

The Suns earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference in the upcoming NBA Playoffs for the 2024 season. Phoenix will face the third-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, which begins on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Phoenix Suns personnel react to Kevin Young taking the BYU job

“We’re thrilled that he’s going to be with us during the duration [of the NBA playoffs]. He’s going to help us compete for this championship and he’s committed to that,” said Suns head coach Frank Vogel on Kevin Young on Tuesday. “He’s done a great job. I think Suns fans have to appreciate his contributions beyond this year with their Finals run.”

Vogel later added, “…KY has become a really close friend. I’m super happy for him. They are beyond lucky to have him at BYU. He’s going to do a great job.”

Young is in his fourth season with the Suns organization. Before arriving in Phoenix, he was an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is viewed as the unofficial offensive coordinator of the Suns attack, which was 10th in the NBA in offensive rating in the 2023-24 regular season.

High praise for #BYU head coach Kevin Young from Suns GM James Jones.#BYUHoops https://t.co/n4lC41bfzi — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) April 16, 2024

“I’m so excited for him. We’re so excited for him. But it’s bittersweet,” said Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones on Tuesday. “We’ve spent a lot of time together. He’s been instrumental in what we’ve built here in Phoenix. But it’s an opportunity for him to show the world how great of a coach he is. They’re extremely fortunate to him. I know we have been.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper