On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU’s Kevin Young Will Finish His Phoenix Suns Job After NBA Playoffs Run

Apr 16, 2024, 3:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Newly hired head coach Kevin Young comes to BYU after years in the NBA.

For the past 15 years, Young has climbed the ladder in the NBA to become the league’s highest-paid assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns. Young is the Associate Head Coach for the Suns on Frank Vogel’s bench.

He plans to finish his job with the Suns and Frank Vogel after the Suns conclude their NBA Playoffs run. Young will continue his role in Phoenix during the NBA Playoffs while also working on building his coaching staff at BYU and putting together his roster for the 2024-25 season.

The Suns earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference in the upcoming NBA Playoffs for the 2024 season. Phoenix will face the third-seed Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, which begins on Saturday in Minneapolis.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix Suns personnel react to Kevin Young taking the BYU job

“We’re thrilled that he’s going to be with us during the duration [of the NBA playoffs]. He’s going to help us compete for this championship and he’s committed to that,” said Suns head coach Frank Vogel on Kevin Young on Tuesday. “He’s done a great job. I think Suns fans have to appreciate his contributions beyond this year with their Finals run.”

Vogel later added, “…KY has become a really close friend. I’m super happy for him. They are beyond lucky to have him at BYU. He’s going to do a great job.”

Young is in his fourth season with the Suns organization. Before arriving in Phoenix, he was an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Young is viewed as the unofficial offensive coordinator of the Suns attack, which was 10th in the NBA in offensive rating in the 2023-24 regular season.

“I’m so excited for him. We’re so excited for him. But it’s bittersweet,” said Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones on Tuesday. “We’ve spent a lot of time together. He’s been instrumental in what we’ve built here in Phoenix. But it’s an opportunity for him to show the world how great of a coach he is. They’re extremely fortunate to him. I know we have been.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Ainge: Jazz Ready To Go ‘Big Game Hunting’

With the Utah Jazz 2023-24 season complete, CEO Danny Ainge opened up about the team's successes and failures, and its plans for the future.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Hockey History: The Salt Lake Golden Eagles

It seems like a lifelong dream for hockey fans in Utah is finally coming to fruition with Salt Lake City likely getting an NHL team. We thought it would be a perfect time to take a look back at the history of hockey in the state. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To BYU Basketball Hiring Kevin Young

The reactions poured in as BYU basketball hired Kevin Young to be the next head coach.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season

BYU head coach Kevin Young inherits a roster that needs to be built up as he steps into his new role.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday

According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU’s Kevin Young Will Finish His Phoenix Suns Job After NBA Playoffs Run