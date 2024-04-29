Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State

LOGAN, Utah – Less than a week after announcing he entered the transfer portal, Rahsul Faison is expected to return to the Utah State backfield this fall.

A senior-to-be, Faison joins junior Robert Briggs at the top of the USU running back depth chart ahead of fall camp.

Can confirm the multiple reports that USU running back Rahsul Faison has withdrawn his name from the portal and will return to Logan for the ‘24 season. Big win for the Aggies to get him back in the fold. Ran for 736 yards and 5 td’s last season. — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) April 29, 2024

He ran for 736 yards on 118 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and five scores with the Aggies in 2023. His career high of 181 yards, which came against Nevada on November 11, was the most for an Aggie running back since 2016.

About Rahsul Faison

Listed at 5’11 and 205 pounds, Faison played his prep football at Salisbury High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Faison was named MVP of the Erickson League and earned New England Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. He ran for 1,890 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 236.3 yards per game on the ground.

Faison ran for a career-high 367 yards and six TDs against Williston Northampton HS. He was named first-team all-state his final three seasons and was the league Player of the Year as a junior.

After spending 2020 at Lackawanna College and 2021 at Marshall University but not playing any games, Faison landed at Snow College in 2022. As a Badger, Faison rushed for 355 yards and six scores on 88 carries. He had a season-high 102 yards against Garden City CC while leading Snow to an 8-2 record.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone, with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24