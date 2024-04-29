On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State

Apr 29, 2024, 3:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Less than a week after announcing he entered the transfer portal, Rahsul Faison is expected to return to the Utah State backfield this fall.

A senior-to-be, Faison joins junior Robert Briggs at the top of the USU running back depth chart ahead of fall camp.

RELATED: Petras Leads USU QB Competition Following Spring Practices

He ran for 736 yards on 118 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and five scores with the Aggies in 2023. His career high of 181 yards, which came against Nevada on November 11, was the most for an Aggie running back since 2016.

About Rahsul Faison

Listed at 5’11 and 205 pounds, Faison played his prep football at Salisbury High School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Faison was named MVP of the Erickson League and earned New England Player of the Year as a senior in 2018. He ran for 1,890 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 236.3 yards per game on the ground.

Faison ran for a career-high 367 yards and six TDs against Williston Northampton HS. He was named first-team all-state his final three seasons and was the league Player of the Year as a junior.

RELATED: Transfer Portal Takes Bite Out Of USU Football Following Spring Practice

After spending 2020 at Lackawanna College and 2021 at Marshall University but not playing any games, Faison landed at Snow College in 2022. As a Badger, Faison rushed for 355 yards and six scores on 88 carries. He had a season-high 102 yards against Garden City CC while leading Snow to an 8-2 record.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone, with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts

Former Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka received a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Jazz Rookies Do This Summer?

The three Utah Jazz rookies are looking to follow up strong showings in their first NBA seasons with big improvements this summer.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Armstrong: Utah’s NHL Team Has ‘Chance To Be Good For About 10 Straight Years’

Utah GM Bill Armstrong joined Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the process of team building and his reaction to the fan event at the Delta Center.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses Utah State In Transfer Portal

Drake Allen will suit up for his third Beehive State team when he takes the floor for Utah State after spending last season with Utah Valley. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Signs Former Rhode Island Forward For 2024-25 Season

Utah women's basketball got a little better Monday afternoon after announcing the signing of former Rhode Island forward Mayé Touré.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

Utah State basketball fortified two positions with the signings of senior guard Deyton Albury and senior center Aubin Gateretse. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State