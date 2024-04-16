On the Site:
Smith applies for revitalization partnership as Salt Lake City arena talks heat up

Apr 16, 2024, 3:49 PM

Ryan Smith has applied to participate in a proposed revitalization zone that could include a new ar...

Ryan Smith has applied to participate in a proposed revitalization zone that could include a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City as he reportedly nears a deal to acquire the Arizona Coyotes. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan Smith has applied to participate in a proposed revitalization zone that could include a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City as he reportedly nears a deal to acquire the Arizona Coyotes.

Smith applied to partner with the city as a part of a new state bill that sets up a downtown “revitalization” zone, Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Victoria Petro told KSL on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Smith Entertainment Group confirmed the application was submitted.

While neither side disclosed details of what is proposed, the application has triggered the city’s participation in SB272, a new law that goes into effect in May.

The bill authorizes Salt Lake City to implement a sales tax increase of up to 0.5% within a district of up to 100 acres in downtown Salt Lake, equating to about 10 blocks. The funds generated would go back into projects to revitalize the zone, which may include a new downtown arena. Bonds may also be issued to pay for projects within the zone, according to the bill.

Details will come later

However, most of the details are yet to be determined. Petro said she didn’t know if the plan would call for a new arena or a major renovation to the Delta Center, but it appears “big construction” is in the downtown’s future.

“We’re not exactly sure what those terms will be (or) where we have consensus. Right now we have consensus on the process,” Petro said, adding that land use, what a sales tax could look like and what projects it will fund will be determined in the coming months.

Smith, who owns the Utah Jazz, urged lawmakers to pass SB272 this year to help pay for downtown projects, including a possible new arena for the Jazz and a National Hockey League team. The Delta Center has held NHL exhibitions, but it’s not considered a viable full-time arena because its layout is designed for a basketball court and not for a hockey rink. The difference significantly reduces seating capacity in the building.

But Smith said the process goes beyond an arena. He released a rendering of a new arena on social media in February, which appeared to be at the center of a mixed-used entertainment and residential center around it.

“Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment,” he wrote. “Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA/NHL at its core.”

NHL in Utah

The thought of a National Hockey League in Utah appeared to be theoretic as SB272 went through the legislative process, but it’s now looking like a reality.

Multiple news outlets reported on Friday that Arizona Coyotes players were informed that team owner Alex Meruelo was close to a deal to sell the team to Smith, who will relocate the team later this year. Sportico reported on Monday that the NHL’s executive committee had approved a plan to relocate the team, setting up a final vote by the league’s Board of Governors.

A deal could be finalized as early as this week, according to several NHL insiders.

While the owners and NHL sort out those details, Smith, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and Utah leaders are now sorting out the details of a zone that may have a new arena. Petro said the entities will spend the next few months settling financial terms, land areas and projects. That includes working around concerns, including impacts to the historic Japantown neighborhood.

“We have been proposed to but we have not decided where we’re going to live or how we’re going to split the finances,” she said. “All of those things are going to be discussed at nauseam.”

Public hearing in May

The city hopes to have “as many terms as possible” by the time a public hearing is held in mid-to-late May, Petro said. The city will take feedback from that meeting and hammer out additional details before voting on any tax increase in July.

If passed, the plan would have to be approved by a new revitalization commission the bill also designates. But since many moving parts are yet to be decided in a short time, Petro said she expects there will be “tough moments and late nights” over the final details.

“Everyone wants the best possible outcome,” she said. “There’s going to be disagreement, but I think we’re all good-faith partners who want to arrive at the same conclusion, which is doing something really amazing that has never been done here. … This is a completely new process for all of us.”

Aimee Cobabe contributed to this report.

Smith applies for revitalization partnership as Salt Lake City arena talks heat up