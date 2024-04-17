On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Nephi man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for sex tourism

Apr 16, 2024, 7:42 PM

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

NEPHI — A Utah County man formerly connected to a nonprofit organization providing educational support for children has been sentenced to multiple prison terms for his connection to sex tourism and child pornography on Tuesday.

Kenneth Merlin Richens was suspected to have participated in sex tourism after returning from the Philippines on Mar. 30 2023, according to an indictment.

Richens was searched at the border, and his phone was found to contain child sex abuse material, with metadata showing that Richens had those files before traveling abroad, the indictment says.

A search warrant was served on Richens’ home on May 4 2023, but he was not home, according to the indictment.

The indictment also states that Richens has traveled to the Philippines 49 times since 2011, as well as other countries associated with sex tourism.

Richens “also (participated) in an international charity organization that provides educational support to children in Cambodia and the Philippines, which brings (Richens) in contact with children susceptible to sexual abuse.”

Richens pled guilty to two counts of sexual explotation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Eight other counts were dismissed with prejudice, according to charging documents.

Each charge carries a sentence of “an indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in the Utah State Prison.”

