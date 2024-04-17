Utah State QB Cooper Legas Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah – Make it two quarterbacks in the spring transfer portal for the Utah State Aggies after Cooper Legas announced his intent to seek other opportunities. Sophomore QB McCae Hillstead entered the transfer portal last week.

Legas announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal via social media on Wednesday, April 17.

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility,” the former Orem Tiger said. “For five seasons, I have given everything I have to Utah State. I have truly loved my time in Cache Valley. I’m very grateful for the connections and relationships I’ve had over the years with teammates, many of whom will be my brothers for life. During my time, I have had three head coaches and four OC/QB coaches. I have learned so much from each of them, and I am grateful for the things they have taught me. Despite all the change and adversity, I have been blessed enough to lead the Aggies to multiple bowl games and be part of the Mountain West Conference Championship team. I have nothing but love for Utah State and the people here. I am ready for a new challenge and am excited to make an impact wherever I land.”

About Cooper Legas

A 6’1, 215-pound senior out of Orem High School, Legas completed 128-of-213 passes for 1,815 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions as a senior this season. His best game came against Colorado State when Legas threw for 387 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-24 win over Colorado State.

Utah State QB Cooper Legas entered the portal. He threw for 3485 yards and 32 TD in his career. He has the third-best completion percentage in school history. pic.twitter.com/sLp6Zqclhq — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 17, 2024

For his career, the former Orem Tiger is 284-of-454 for 3,485 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He has run for another 411 yards and two scores.

Legas earned Academic All-Mountain West in 2020 & 2022. He was named a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete in 2020.

