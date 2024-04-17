Arborist climbs tree to rescue cat who was abandoned outside of the Humane Society of Utah

MURRAY — A cat and her kittens are safe after being found abandoned outside of the Humane Society of Utah Wednesday.

HSU posted on social media that the female cat, named “Sugar Glider,” and her kittens were found abandoned on a bench outside of its offices.

The organization said that Sugar Glider jumped out of the open box that she and her litter were in and ran up a nearby tree. HSU staff alerted the Salt Lake County Animal Service for assistance as they began to warm up the kittens and attempted to call the mother down.

However, Sugar Glider refused to come down and climbed further up the tree, according to HSU. Its staff contacted Grove Tree Care for assistance, and arborist Nick arrived to help rescue the cat.

“Arborist Nick fearlessly scaled the tree that had become Sugar Glider’s hiding place and returned her to the waiting animal welfare officials below, safe and sound,” HSU posted on social media.

HSU said a person with Sugar Glider and her kittens arrived at its office and attempted to give the cats to HSU staff. However, the staff told the person they were unable to take the pets due to HSU’s legal inability as a private organization.

The organization said its staff attempted to direct the person with the cats to a government-run shelter that could legally take them, but it appears the person chose to abandon the cats on its property.

“Abandoning animals at shelters is illegal, and even with the best intentions, doing so can inadvertently create dangerous and scary situations for pets,” HSU said. “Please follow the law and the instructions of animal welfare professionals when turning animals over into the care of an animal welfare organization, helping us to avoid situations such as Sugar Glider’s