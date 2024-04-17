No injuries reported in Ogden house fire Wednesday afternoon

OGDEN — Ogden fire officials say nobody was hurt following a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire occured in the 2000 block of Ogden Avenue around 1:30 p.m. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, smoke and flames were coming out of a window of a one-story, single-family home. The fire spread to the attic of duplex next door.

The structures were searched and evacuated by fire crews, with no injuries reported. However, a cat was found and returned to its owners, according to a news release from the Ogden Fire Department.

Crews from Ogden and Riverdale responded to the fire. Fire officials said the occupants of the home were displaced, and are receiveing assistance from the Red Cross.

Officials also said the estimated damage from the fire is $250,000.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.