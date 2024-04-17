One person dead in I-80 crash involving 2 semitrucks

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says one person has died following a crash on eastbound Interstate 80, involving two semitrucks.

The incident occurred in the area of milepost 191 in Summit County. The UHP said a semi with a “box trailer” was going slow up a hill. It was rear-ended by another semi pulling two trailers.

The driver of the second semi died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the UHP.

The UHP says the right lane is blocked.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.