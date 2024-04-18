On the Site:
Social Media Reacts To Utah Getting New NHL Hockey Team

Apr 18, 2024, 2:42 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NHL Utah Social Media Reactions

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL Board Of Governors approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

With the move altering the landscape of the National Hockey League and professional sports in Utah, people had a lot to say on social media.

Top Reactions

Ryan Smith quoted the NHL’s hype video announcing the NHL coming to Utah.

“The NHL is here! Utah let’s go,” Smith wrote.

The Delta Center, home to the new Utah NHL franchise, welcomed the league in a post on X.

The Utah Sports Commission also got in on the welcome.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall expressed her excitement for the future of downtown SLC when the news broke.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney also welcomed the NHL to Utah.

Media Reactions

Local Reactions

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

